Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging &amp; processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

Packaging World Annual Outlook Report: E-commerce and D2C

Two of the first 200 submissions will be entered to win a $150 gift card. Answer 9 quick questions about e-commerce and D2C.

Sep 9, 2024

Take our short survey below (it's only 9 questions) - act fast as the only the first 200 submissions will be entered for a chance to win one of two $150 Amazon gift cards.

Related Stories
Pw Bwfs Streamfeederpostmaticpartnership 090324 Picture
E-commerce/D2C packaging
Streamfeeder and Postmatic Forge Strategic Alliance in Mailing and Graphics Industry
Speed Man Basic Papier Sprick 04
E-commerce/D2C packaging
Papier Sprick to Demonstrate the SpeedMan™ Basic at PACK EXPO International 2024
Paper Jet Paper Sprick 01
E-commerce/D2C packaging
Papier Sprick: The PaperJet™ is the Fastest Paper Cushioning System Yet
Transform Your Operations with Tailored Belting Solutions
Sponsor Content
Transform Your Operations with Tailored Belting Solutions
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View more »
Top Stories
Rey Banatao, director, project lead for X, the Moonshot Factory, or Google X
Recycling
Advanced Recycling: A Pivotal Tool for Circularity
Advanced recycling technology can provide an additional avenue to meet society’s increasing demand for more PCR plastic, but challenges around feedstock, legislation, and misconceptions may slow growth.
Consumer packaged goods companies adopting digital technologies need to be aware and ready to remedy the potential security gaps these technologies present.
Operational Excellence
Balancing Digitalization and Security: Key Takeaways from the Cybersecurity Summit in Chicago
AI solutions have much better accuracy rates compared with traditional rule-based vision inspection.
Digital Transformation
Five AI Solutions Currently Helping Packaging and Processing
This graphic mockup illustrates the kinds of containers Westrock can fill for its private-label customers.
Contract Packaging
Westrock Coffee Poised for Growth in RTD Coffees
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Sponsor Content
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
Special Report: Track & Trace
Discover new tools to approach the supply chain that allow you to leverage your data, see real-time visibility, and forecast future sales. You’ll also learn about KH Hive, an in-house digital demand planning tool that Kraft Heinz created to help the company realize its goals, forecasting sales expectation down to the SKU level, location level, and daily level.
Read More
Special Report: Track & Trace
Products
Pregis
Sustainable Auto Dispenser
Stop by Booth S-3574 at PACK EXPO International and see how Pregis' EasyPack GeoTerra Auto Dispenser enhances efficiency in sustainable on-demand paper packaging.
Portable Cold Chain Container
Experience the Future of Void Fill with Papier Sprick at PACK EXPO International 2024
More Products
In Print
Packaging World September 2024
September 2024
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Packaging World July/Aug 2024
July/Aug 2024
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
1113 Pw Rethinking Robotics
Home
Rethinking Packaging Robotics
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning E-book
View more »