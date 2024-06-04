New Tool: ProSource
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Live at drupa: E-commerce Bracing with Sustainable, Decorative Twist

Retention/suspension in e-comm packaging has traditionally been utilitarian, usually accomplished with poly film or tape applied over a product, bracing it against corrugated or board. This stylish twist optimizes DIM weight while making an impression.

Matt Reynolds
Jun 4, 2024
recent collaboration between SEE and laser die-cut and creasing specialist Highcon has put a spin on the Korrvu product line that optimizes DIM while making an impression with clever, striking laser die-cut bracing.
recent collaboration between SEE and laser die-cut and creasing specialist Highcon has put a spin on the Korrvu product line that optimizes DIM while making an impression with clever, striking laser die-cut bracing.

Retention/suspension in e-commerce packaging is evolving away from strictly utilitarian methods of wrapping a product with poly film applied over a product, bracing it against corrugated or board.

SEE (Sealed Air)  brand Korrvu retention and suspension packaging is known for using a strong, low-slip film to surround CPG products, protecting them from shock and vibration with excellent visibility.

A recent collaboration between SEE and laser die-cut and creasing specialist Highcon has put a spin on the Korrvu product line that optimizes DIM while making an impression with clever, striking laser die-cut bracing. The trick is laser cutting a web out of fluted corrugated that is flexible enough to envelop a 3D product, like a cosmetic tube or bar of soap, but sturdy enough to hold it in place. Another trick is to cut it into attractive, ornate latticework to delight consumers and add a little unboxing appeal for D2C and e-comm packs. 

"What we are trying to do is use Highcon laser cutting technology to create packaging with branding, and with messaging, also while protecting a product," says Ingo Lublow, director, EMEA Packaging Application Center at SEE. 

The tech is especially suited for e-comm and fulfillment-center applications. 

"If we talk about fulfillment, we can either combine it with Korrvu technology, and bring film and corrugated mesh together to block and brace products, combining it with our machine technology out of box. We cut the box down to the lowest level, we put a top lid on, and actually we don't need any material to fill the box" Lublow says. "Or, for lighter items, we also can do just a corrugated mesh. We block and brace the product--it's the same concept--we bring the box down, cut it down, and we optimize it so we don't ship any air. So what we want to we want to improve here. is the customer experience. We want to optimize the packaging." 

Companies in this article
Highcon
Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)
Related Stories
Sealed Air Brand Pp
Home
Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)
Eric F. Greenberg
E-commerce/D2C packaging
The Public Hears About Levels (For Once)
Jones Family of Companies CEO and Chairman of the Board Ralph Jones
E-commerce/D2C packaging
Jones Family of Companies Announces Growth and New Developments
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 6644d93329536
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Maxresdefault 662946d4be5a2
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Pt Labeling 2024 Thumbnail
Coding, Printing & Labeling
10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
Pt17 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
What are the Different Types of Multipacking Equipment?
View more »
Top Stories
An example of mass customization and personalization using digital embellishment. Last year's player-specific ball cartons to the left, the larger 2024 cartons to the right and center.
Digital Printing
Live at drupa: Titleist's Digital Embellishment Master's Class
This project for the Master's is a smaller scale example of personalized digital embellishment tech that still scratches sustainability, cost, and customization itches for larger scale FMCGs.
BlueTriton's new aluminum bottles support its goal to achieve 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging by 2030.
Sustainability
Five Regional Water Brands Add Aluminum Bottles to Lineup
recent collaboration between SEE and laser die-cut and creasing specialist Highcon has put a spin on the Korrvu product line that optimizes DIM while making an impression with clever, striking laser die-cut bracing.
E-commerce/D2C packaging
Live at drupa: E-commerce Bracing with Sustainable, Decorative Twist
Expo Pack
PMMI News
EXPO PACK México 2024: Latin America's Largest Packaging and Processing Trade Show Opens Today
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this ebook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
How AI is reshaping CPG manufacturing operations
Today’s CPG companies are faced with mounting challenges in their manufacturing operations. You have the data that could help you, but can you turn that data into knowledge? See how artificial intelligence can help. Learn what’s working for Pfizer, Post, and Smithfield.
Read More
How AI is reshaping CPG manufacturing operations
Products
1
Epson Introduces Next Generation ColorWorks On-Demand Label Printer for Demanding, High-Volume Environments
New ColorWorks CW-C8000 High-Speed, 4-Inch Label Printer Delivers Fast, High-Quality Color Labels
High-Performance Wrap Labeling System
Multi-Conveyor Unveils Height-Adjustable Conveyor
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1107 Pw Case Packers
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
1105 Pw Greenwashing
Sustainable Packaging
8 Ways You Might Be Greenwashing Your Packaging And Not Even Know It
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
View more »