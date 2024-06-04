recent collaboration between SEE and laser die-cut and creasing specialist Highcon has put a spin on the Korrvu product line that optimizes DIM while making an impression with clever, striking laser die-cut bracing.

Retention/suspension in e-commerce packaging is evolving away from strictly utilitarian methods of wrapping a product with poly film applied over a product, bracing it against corrugated or board.

SEE (Sealed Air) brand Korrvu retention and suspension packaging is known for using a strong, low-slip film to surround CPG products, protecting them from shock and vibration with excellent visibility.

A recent collaboration between SEE and laser die-cut and creasing specialist Highcon has put a spin on the Korrvu product line that optimizes DIM while making an impression with clever, striking laser die-cut bracing. The trick is laser cutting a web out of fluted corrugated that is flexible enough to envelop a 3D product, like a cosmetic tube or bar of soap, but sturdy enough to hold it in place. Another trick is to cut it into attractive, ornate latticework to delight consumers and add a little unboxing appeal for D2C and e-comm packs.

"What we are trying to do is use Highcon laser cutting technology to create packaging with branding, and with messaging, also while protecting a product," says Ingo Lublow, director, EMEA Packaging Application Center at SEE.

The tech is especially suited for e-comm and fulfillment-center applications.

"If we talk about fulfillment, we can either combine it with Korrvu technology, and bring film and corrugated mesh together to block and brace products, combining it with our machine technology out of box. We cut the box down to the lowest level, we put a top lid on, and actually we don't need any material to fill the box" Lublow says. "Or, for lighter items, we also can do just a corrugated mesh. We block and brace the product--it's the same concept--we bring the box down, cut it down, and we optimize it so we don't ship any air. So what we want to we want to improve here. is the customer experience. We want to optimize the packaging."

