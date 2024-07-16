Craft Naturals, Abel & Cole, and Everdrop Introduce Refillable and Reusable Packaging Innovations

New Tool: PMMI ProSource
Craft Naturals Canned Soap for Refilling or Dispensing, Abel & Cole Refillable Brand in Physical Retail, Everdrop Home Products Designed for Reuse

See a few examples of refillable and reusable packaging innovations from Craft Naturals, Abel & Cole, and Everdrop from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Jul 16, 2024
The reusable and refillable market continues to display innovations across various categories. The range of formats is quite varied, including cartons, pouches, glass jars, and plastic containers, among other types reported in ThePackHub's Innovation Zone. 

Canada-based Craft Naturals is now offering hand soaps and shampoos in recyclable canned packaging, providing both convenience and sustainability for consumers. The all-natural, plant-based liquid hand soap comes in aromatic varieties such as Lavender and Sweet Citrus, as well as an Unscented option for those sensitive to scents. Customers can either empty the can’s contents into a refillable bottle or attach a pump dispenser directly to the top of the recyclable aluminum can. The cost of a 300ml hand soap is $13.50 CAD (£7.84). This innovation reflects a growing trend towards more sustainable household products. 

Over 150 independent grocers have signed up to stock Abel & Cole's Club Zero refillable brand.Over 150 independent grocers have signed up to stock Abel & Cole's Club Zero refillable brand.ThePackHubAbel & Cole Launches Refillable Brand into Brick & Mortar Retail Stores 

U.K. online grocer Abel & Cole has launched its direct-to-consumer, refillable brand Club Zero into physical retail. This initiative involves collaboration with reusable packaging company Dizzie. Over 150 independent grocers have signed up to stock the Club Zero range, with customers paying for the product and a deposit for the reusable packaging. When more than 25 containers are returned to the store, they are sent back to Abel & Cole for washing and reuse. The trial addresses challenges associated with in-store refill shopping, with ongoing talks with large independent chains and major grocers. Dizzie handles sourcing organic refills, packaging, and operations for recommissioning the packaging. Independent stores in London and the southeast, including Refill Therapy stores in Hackney and Stratford, are already participating. Abel & Cole’s Club Zero, which started online in 2020, now offers around 100 SKUs and continues to expand. The company plans to delist single-use formats where possible and further develop its refillable range.

Everdrop offers a 'green chemistry' product formulation for its detergent in addition to its reusable packaging solutions.Everdrop offers a "green chemistry" product formulation for its detergent in addition to its reusable packaging solutions.ThePackHubEverdrop's Reusable Approach to Household Products

Everdrop, a company from Munich, has developed a range of cleaning products aimed at reducing the use of plastics and other resources. Their dissolvable detergent tabs and reusable spray bottles for kitchen and bathroom cleaning, along with dishwasher tabs and laundry detergent powder, are sold in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, and the Netherlands. Everdrop’s products are designed with circularity in mind, addressing the inefficiency of transporting water-based cleaning products by creating dissolvable cleaning tablets and reusable, recycled PET or glass bottles. Additionally, they’ve developed a ‘green chemistry’ formulation for the detergent to reduce chemical discharge into sewers, along with an online water hardness tool to optimize detergent usage. Everdrop’s tablets and reusable bottles offer environmental benefits, including waste prevention, reduced carbon emissions, and the use of recycled or compostable packaging. 

