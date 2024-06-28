New Tool: ProSource
Method Bottles Made with 100% Recycled Recovered Coastal Plastic

A partnership with SC Johnson and Plastic Bank exemplifies method’s commitment to sustainability, transforming recovered coastal plastic into packaging for household products.

Sean Riley
Jun 28, 2024
Method Sustainability Rcp Mobile

Long known for its dedication to sustainability, method has taken a significant step forward by unveiling new bottles made entirely from 100% recycled recovered coastal plastic. This initiative is part of a broader partnership between SC Johnson and Plastic Bank, which has already recovered the equivalent of 3 billion bottles, turning them into consumer product packaging.

"Our collaboration with SC Johnson is more than just a partnership; it's a rallying call to businesses worldwide to step up to end poverty and stop plastic pollution," said David Katz, Founder and CEO of Plastic Bank, emphasizing the importance of this partnership.

Since its founding, method has been on a mission to enhance the sustainability of its products, particularly through its packaging. The company initially used recycled plastics from curbside recycling programs, but in 2012, it introduced recycled recovered coastal plastic into limited edition hand soap and dish soap bottles. Now, method is expanding its use of this material across a range of home cleaning, hand soap, and specialty cleaner products.

Recycled recovered coastal plastic is collected within 31 miles of the coast to prevent it from ending up in the ocean or landfills. SC Johnson and Plastic Bank have established over 550 plastic collection locations across Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Brazil, where collectors are compensated for gathering plastic.

Consumers in the US and Canada can now purchase method's most popular products, such as gel hand wash, foaming hand wash, all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, foaming tub and tile cleaner, and laundry detergent, all packaged in 100% recycled recovered coastal plastic bottles. Beyond this initiative, method is committed to designing products with the future in mind. This includes offering all-purpose cleaner and foaming hand wash in reusable aluminum bottles with recyclable glass concentrate refills, which save 96% of plastic compared to single-use bottles.

Method's dedication to sustainability extends beyond its packaging. The company launched the industry's first LEED Zero Waste project, according to the US Green Building Council. This factory uses renewable energy, natural light to save on electricity, delivery trucks that run on a minimum of 20% biodiesel, and a roof that grows plants for insulation and improved heating and cooling needs. Additionally, the factory will conserve 30 million gallons of water over five years.

Method has also achieved various certifications and partnerships to ensure continuous improvement. These include the Forestry Stewardship Council for better forestry management, Leaping Bunny for certification against animal cruelty, and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to report on plastic consumption and key metrics like the use of recycled content and the recyclability, reusability, and compostability of its products.

Looking ahead, Method plans to expand its use of recycled recovered coastal plastics, including updating its gel and foaming hand wash refill bottles, which will launch later this year. 

