For global brand owners using packaging materials on a massive scale, small changes to existing packaging can yield massive benefits. Such is the case with a new rounded-corner multipack being used Carlsberg in Poland for selected product lines. The new package, the Round Wrap from DS Smith, is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by 224 tons annually in Poland when compared to standard corrugated multipacks.

DS Smith’s Round Wrap with Arcwise technology rounds the corners of corrugated multipack packaging and offers a perforated panel on the top that enables easy access to the product inside, while also acting as a receptacle to hold empties for recycling. The Round Wrap multipack itself is also fully recyclable. The curved corners work to reduce the use of shrink film on the pallet, while the innovative shape of the packaging protects the corner of the multipack and keeps them intact during transportation.

The rounded shape of the packaging also has notable additional benefits for Carlsberg Poland in relation to branding and design. There are increased opportunities to place brand identity and illustration on the rounded corners and across the entire 360-deg side surface of the packs.

From a retail perspective, according to DS Smith, a survey conducted by research firm Toluna in December 2023 highlighted that consumers prefer Round Wrap, with 77% of respondents answering that they are more likely to “purchase Enhanced Wrap Around design compared to other solutions.”

The DS Smith design team used the company’s Circular Design Metrics (CDM) tools to measure the impact of the new packaging solution for Carlsberg Poland. The process involves the use of eight key indicators including carbon footprint, design for reuse, supply chain optimization, and materials utilization. The indicators reveal the performance of a packaging design and allow designers to measure its sustainability performance with enhanced accuracy.

Carlsberg Poland is currently trialing Round Wrap packaging for its Carlsberg, Garage, and Somersby beer product ranges. PW