Minnesota Becomes 5th State to Approves EPR Packaging Law

Under the new law, all packaging will need to be reusable, recyclable, compostable, or collected by an approved alternative collection system by 2032.

Sean Riley
May 22, 2024
Minnesota became the fifth state in the U.S. to establish an extended producer responsibility (EPR) program when Gov. Tim Walz signed the Environment and Natural Resources Budget and Policy Bill, which included the Packaging Waste and Cost Reduction Act. EPR puts varying degrees of responsibility and cost on packaging manufacturers, distributors, and brand owners rather than consumers for recycling. Under the new law, all packaging will need to be reusable, recyclable, compostable, or collected by an approved alternative collection system by 2032.

By passing the law, Minnesota joins Oregon, Colorado, California, and Maine as states with EPR programs. At the same time, New York and New Jersey have bills currently working their way through the State government.

AMERIPEN, the American Institute for Packaging and the Environment, supports the packaging extended producer responsibility (EPR) framework passed by the Minnesota legislature and Governor Walz.

“Minnesota’s packaging producer responsibility legislation is a fair compromise that establishes a model of shared responsibility and is aligned with AMERIPEN’s key principles,” said Dan Felton, Executive Director of AMERIPEN. “This legislation supports a system that is reliable, efficient and effective, and enables a strong producer responsibility organization (PRO) to ensure that producer fees will directly fund initiatives to increase recycling and composting even further in the state.”

Per AMERIPEN, packaging producers will begin paying for recycling costs in Minnesota starting at 50% in 2029, 75% in 2030, and 90% in 2031 and beyond. Service providers must also register and meet performance standards for reimbursement based on competitive bids, and local governments will continue to be engaged partners. A producer responsibility organization (PRO), formed by packaging producers, will establish a process and reimbursement model for only core recycling functions for residents and limited other entities. Under this framework, PRO can remain focused on core activities without the burdens imposed by EPR laws in other states, such as artificial timelines for arbitrary recycling targets; mandates to fund recycling for massive commercial operations that can manage their own recycling costs or landfilling; and unrelated mandates around packaging composition.

In response, WWF called the bill's passage one more step to keeping plastic out of nature.

“Extended Producer Responsibility policies in states like Colorado, California, and now Minnesota provide the necessary infrastructure, economic incentives, and accessibility for consumers to ensure plastic waste is managed sustainably,” said Alejandro Pérez, senior vice president of policy and government affairs. “The leadership of Governor Walz and Minnesota lawmakers in enacting this transformative new law will incentivize companies to reduce their plastic footprints with responsible business practices and ensure that less waste pollutes our planet.”

