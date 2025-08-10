Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries.

Coca-Cola Pilots Kraft Paper Delivery Solution, Absolut Trials Paper-based Bottle and Cap, and McDonald's Taiwan Swaps Plastic for Paper Wraps

See a few examples of paper-based packaging from Coca-Cola, Absolut, and McDonald's Taiwan from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Aug 10, 2025
The bag is engineered to resist tearing from moisture and to reduce heat exchange, making it suitable for transporting both hot meals and cold drinks.
The bag is engineered to resist tearing from moisture and to reduce heat exchange, making it suitable for transporting both hot meals and cold drinks.
ThePackHub

These innovations highlight the significant progress being made in adopting paper-based solutions, driven by both functionality and sustainability. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here. 

Coca-Cola's paper delivery bag tested for combined transport of food and drinks 

Coca-Cola is piloting a kraft paper delivery packaging solution in São Paulo, developed in collaboration with Brazilian sustainable packaging company SacoEcoMulti. The packaging, named Coke-bag Delivery, is designed to carry snacks and beverages within a single unit, using internal compartments to separate hot and cold items. Made from recycled paper and treated with a waterproofing agent, the bag is engineered to resist tearing from moisture and to reduce heat exchange, making it suitable for transporting both hot meals and cold drinks. The structure is composed of two layers of paper that aim to offer enhanced physical and thermal durability. The initiative is currently being trialled with partner fast-food outlets, including Daniel’s Burger SP, Maick Burger and Sampa Burger. The objective is to assess consumer acceptance, packaging durability in real-world logistics, and its impact on sales of meal-and-beverage combinations. The bag has already been patented in 55 countries, reflecting the brand’s intent to establish it as a standard in takeaway packaging. The Coke-bag Delivery format positions itself as a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic-based delivery packaging, in alignment with ongoing environmental targets within the foodservice and beverage sectors. 

The cap comprises more than 95% Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified fibres and includes a thin plastic top-seal barrier.The cap comprises more than 95% Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified fibres and includes a thin plastic top-seal barrier.ThePackHub

Companies in this article
The Absolut Company
McDonald’s
Coca-Cola Co.
Fill out the form below to request more information about Coca-Cola Pilots Kraft Paper Delivery Solution, Absolut Trials Paper-based Bottle and Cap, and McDonald's Taiwan Swaps Plastic for Paper Wraps
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
Since the scheme began, over 175,000 bottles have been collected through the machines.
Recycling
Coca-Cola, Nespresso Canada, and Sun Grape California design packaging for recyclability
Freepoint
Recycling
Freepoint Eco-Systems and Source One Agree to Enter Collaborate to Develop Pretreatment Infrastructure for Advanced Recycling of Plastic Waste
Agilyx
Recycling
Agilyx Signs Agreement to Acquire 44% of GreenDot Global
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Machinery Basics
View More »
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Coding And Marking Equipment Package This Video
Digital Printing
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Frédéric Boyadjian, head of automation, and Cédric Gaudreault, automation designer, fine-tune the settings of Impack’s new automation app on a GenieCut.
Digital Transformation
Industry 4.0 Automation Platform Elevates Client Efficiency
Impack overhauled its automation platform using B&R tools to meet the demands of modern packaging applications, boosting speed, flexibility, and support across its folder-gluer peripherals.
Pelv 2025
PMMI News
Association Partner Program Unites the Packaging & Processing Industry at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Consumer packaged goods
Through the Line Podcast: SC Johnson Calls for EPR Clarity at Packaging Recycling Summit
Hoogesteger will use Avantium’s Releaf bio-based and recyclable PEF for bottles of its fresh, cold-pressed juice.
Bio-based
Dutch Juice Producer to use Bio-Based Polymer for Bottles
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
Sponsor Content
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Exclusive access: Packaging World editor-curated reports revealing PACK EXPO's most groundbreaking technologies across food, healthcare, and machinery sectors. Each report features truly innovative solutions selected from hundreds of exhibitors by our expert team. Transform your operations with just one click.
Access Now
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
What's in store for CPGs in 2025 and beyond? <i>Packaging World</i> editors explore the survey responses from 118 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG <i>Packaging World</i> readers for its new Annual Outlook Report.
Download
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Products
Bradman Lake's WR6X Wrap-around Case Packer—dual ‘back to back’ pick and place robots.
Robotic Wraparound Case Packer
Bradman Lake unveils the high-speed WR6X: a robotic case packer designed to maximize output without expanding footprint.
Ryson’s 87% Recyclable Spiral Conveyors in Action at PACK EXPO 2025
PAC Machinery Unveils Next-Gen Packaging Innovations at PACK EXPO
More Products
In Print
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
824 Pmg Inspection
Trends
Inspection Detection Innovations Report
View More »