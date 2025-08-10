Coca-Cola is piloting a kraft paper delivery packaging solution in São Paulo, developed in collaboration with Brazilian sustainable packaging company SacoEcoMulti. The packaging, named Coke-bag Delivery, is designed to carry snacks and beverages within a single unit, using internal compartments to separate hot and cold items. Made from recycled paper and treated with a waterproofing agent, the bag is engineered to resist tearing from moisture and to reduce heat exchange, making it suitable for transporting both hot meals and cold drinks. The structure is composed of two layers of paper that aim to offer enhanced physical and thermal durability. The initiative is currently being trialled with partner fast-food outlets, including Daniel’s Burger SP, Maick Burger and Sampa Burger. The objective is to assess consumer acceptance, packaging durability in real-world logistics, and its impact on sales of meal-and-beverage combinations. The bag has already been patented in 55 countries, reflecting the brand’s intent to establish it as a standard in takeaway packaging. The Coke-bag Delivery format positions itself as a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic-based delivery packaging, in alignment with ongoing environmental targets within the foodservice and beverage sectors.

Absolut trials paper-based vodka bottle with fibre cap

Sweden-based spirits brand Absolut, part of Pernod Ricard, has trialled a paper-based bottle and cap combination as part of its broader initiative to transition towards fully bio-based packaging. This development builds on previous efforts, including the 2023 launch of the ‘Absolut Paper’ single-mold bottle, created in partnership with the Paper Bottle Company and piloted in select UK Tesco stores. The newly introduced paper-based cap was developed with Swedish start-up Blue Ocean Closures, which specializes in fiber-based packaging designed to reduce plastic use. The cap comprises more than 95% Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified fibers and includes a thin plastic top-seal barrier. Long-term plans involve replacing the plastic element with a bio-based alternative to create a fully renewable solution. The cap is recyclable as paper in markets where infrastructure supports the separation of composite materials. The innovation was tested during the May 2025 ‘Absolut The Map’ event, where bartenders assessed the cap and bottle in functional, real-world scenarios. Feedback from this initial trial will inform subsequent phases, including quality testing and a controlled in-market trial. This initiative forms part of Pernod Ricard’s Future of Packaging program, which seeks to explore sustainable packaging technologies within the spirits sector. The adoption of paper-based alternatives aims to reduce reliance on conventional materials such as aluminium and plastic, thereby lowering the packaging’s overall carbon footprint.

ThePackHub

McDonald's Taiwan uses recyclable paper packaging to replace boxes and plastic wraps

McDonald’s Taiwan, based in Taipei, has removed plastic lamination and paper boxes from select menu items as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce waste and plastic use. Popular products including the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, Filet-O-Fish and Apple Pie are now served in specially designed paper wraps and bags rather than traditional cardboard boxes. The transition builds on the company’s earlier switch to fluoride-free greaseproof paper for all bags. According to McDonald’s Taiwan, replacing boxes with wraps is expected to save approximately 10,000 trees annually, while eliminating plastic lamination could reduce plastic usage by about 86 tons each year. The paper wraps are customised to the specific needs of each product, with variations in size, thickness, material and folding methods. For example, the Filet-O-Fish wrap is breathable and oil-resistant to maintain product quality without becoming soggy. The company developed the packaging through trials and by drawing on experience from operations in France and Korea to preserve the presentation of iconic items like the Big Mac. Plastic lamination has been replaced with natural starch or silicon-based coatings, maintaining grease resistance and breathability while improving recyclability. Ink ingredients and printing designs have also been adjusted to enhance sustainability.

