Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries. Click to learn more.

PRS 2025 Captures Pivotal Moment in Circularity

Packaging World’s 2025 Packaging Recycling Summit marked a turning point in circularity, as brands, policymakers, suppliers, MRFs, and industry organizations move from intention to implementation across systems, formats, and policies.

Anne Marie Mohan
Sep 7, 2025
At the 2025 Packaging Recycling Summit, produced by Packaging World magazine and held in Dallas in June, the focus was on how to make recycling work through innovation and collaboration.
At the 2025 Packaging Recycling Summit, produced by Packaging World magazine and held in Dallas in June, the focus was on how to make recycling work through innovation and collaboration.
PMMI Media Group

Recycling has never been more urgent or more complex. Across the U.S., local programs follow different rules, infrastructure gaps remain, and packaging formats are changing faster than recovery systems can adapt. At the 2025 Packaging Recycling Summit, produced by Packaging World magazine and held in Dallas in June, the focus was on how to make it all work through innovation and collaboration.

Over three days, brand owners, recyclers, NGOs, and solution providers shared how they’re navigating this fragmented landscape. The discussions centered on practical solutions, not sweeping promises. From policy and packaging design to collection systems and material recovery, the emphasis was on building systems that can deliver results.

A roster of more than 30 distinguished speakers talked about navigating EPR reporting, making packaging more recyclable, changing consumer behavior, and using AI to improve sortation. While each one brought a different perspective, many described a similar path forward shaped by continuous improvement, shared responsibility, and better alignment across the value chain.

  Watch videos of all the 2025 Packaging Recycling Summit sessions for free.

Many speakers emphasized that meaningful progress often starts with incremental improvements—replacing one material, refining one label, updating one data system—and that those changes, when replicated across supply chains, can have measurable impact.

The sessions highlighted work already in motion and explored what still needs to happen to move recycling from intention to impact. “We are in a watershed moment. In the 30-plus years that I’ve been doing this, I’ve never seen as much change happen,” said Paul Nowak of GreenBlue, signaling that real momentum is building toward a more circular future.

Following is coverage of the Summit presentations and panels:

From Registration to Reporting: EPR Gets Real

State-level reporting has begun, and many producers are unprepared. Brands need to centralize packaging data, engage suppliers, and make EPR a continuous process, not a one-time scramble.

Closing the Loop: Molecular Recycling’s Role in Sustainable Packaging

Mechanical recycling alone cannot close the loop. Molecular solutions offer a critical pathway for recovering complex materials and meeting recycled content goals.

Material Innovations Seek to Close the Loop
Consumers love paper, but it must be engineered for function and recovery. Coatings and adhesives are evolving to meet barrier and recyclability needs.

Behavioral Science Meets the Blue Bin

Behavioral science shows people are more likely to recycle when it feels easy, socially reinforced, and tied to personal identity.

MRFs, Markets, and the Business of Bales

Sorting facilities cannot solve system issues alone. Packaging must be compatible with recovery, and downstream buyers must be ready to accept what gets captured.

AI Unlocks New Value in the Waste Stream

Smart systems at MRFs can now detect packaging formats, contamination, and capture rates in real time, helping inform upstream design decisions.

Policy and Partnerships Drive Can and Bottle Recovery Efforts

Efforts to improve collection—from deposit return systems to hybrid models—require brands, MRFs, NGOs, and policymakers to work together on shared infrastructure and messaging.

FFRA Tackles the Flexible Film Recycling Challenge

Projects like Chicago’s secondary sort pilot show promise, but scalability hinges on clearer consumer guidance and stronger demand for recovered film.

Danone’s Holistic Approach to Packaging Innovation

Danone’s step-by-step packaging improvements are guided by testing, functionality, and feedback. The focus is not on sweeping overhauls, but on steady forward motion.

Tums Switches to Bio-based Bottle

Haleon’s switch to a bio-based Tums bottle cut carbon by 70% with no changes to tooling, design, or consumer use, showing how collaboration can drive low-disruption impact.

Baby Food Brand Tests Flexible Pouch Mail-Back Program

Mail-back and rural recovery programs can help brands reach households outside traditional collection routes while reinforcing brand values and sustainability commitments.

New Research Hub C3PS Tackles Packaging Challenges

C3PS offers brand owners a chance to co-develop solutions with leading universities, from PFAS-free coatings to improved PCR performance.  PW

Mark Your Calendar for PRS26

Join us in Loews Chicago O’Hare Hotel in Rosemont, IL, June 15-17 for the 2026 Packaging Recycling Summit to connect with industry leaders in the package recycling supply chain. Discover how brands can actively participate in a circular economy and profit from the promise of a sustainable future. Register now.

Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
Madeline Tien, sustainability specialist at Once Upon a Farm, and Ryan Smith, CEO of Recyclops
Recycling
Baby Food Brand Tests Flexible Pouch Mail-Back Program
Site Exterior
Recycling
Reedbut Group Relocates to New Facility
Rp
Recycling
The Recycling Partnership Invests $4.25 Million in Houston Materials Recovery Facility, Charting a Future for Film and Flexible Packaging Recovery and Recycling
Traceability in Packaging: From Obligation to Opportunity
Sponsor Content
Traceability in Packaging: From Obligation to Opportunity
Machinery Basics
View More »
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View More »
Top Stories
At the 2025 Packaging Recycling Summit, produced by Packaging World magazine and held in Dallas in June, the focus was on how to make recycling work through innovation and collaboration.
Recycling
PRS 2025 Captures Pivotal Moment in Circularity
Packaging World’s 2025 Packaging Recycling Summit marked a turning point in circularity, as brands, policymakers, suppliers, MRFs, and industry organizations move from intention to implementation across systems, formats, and policies.
Madeline Tien, sustainability specialist at Once Upon a Farm, and Ryan Smith, CEO of Recyclops
Recycling
Baby Food Brand Tests Flexible Pouch Mail-Back Program
Lisa Huett, director of sustainability for Pretium Packaging, and Nate McCrary, director of business development for LyondellBasell
Bio-based
Tums Switches to Bio-based Bottle
Soules Foods’ line features Delkor’s compact EVO at the center of an integrated, end-to-end system.
Case/Tray Packing
Soules Foods Serves as Proving Ground for Breakthrough Robotics
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Looking for engineering services? Our curated list features 100+ companies specializing in civil, process, structural, and electrical engineering. Many also offer construction, design, and architecture services. Download to access company names, markets served, key services, contact information, and more!
Download Now
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Coding, Marking, and Labeling Innovations Report
Explore our editor-curated report featuring cutting-edge coding, labeling, and RFID innovations from PACK EXPO 2024. Discover high-speed digital printing, sustainable label materials, automated labeling systems, and advanced traceability solutions that are transforming packaging operations across industries.
Access Report
Coding, Marking, and Labeling Innovations Report
Products
Pmmi Agilox
AGILOX Heads West, Debuts New AMR at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
AGILOX, making its debut at PACK EXPO, will showcase AI-driven AMRs with decentralized fleet logic and flexible deployment— including the AGILOX OFL for efficient, scalable material handling—at Booth N-6116.
Verista to Showcase Advanced Pharmaceutical Inspection and Labeling Technologies at PACK EXPO
One Partner, Limitless Packaging Solutions
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
View More »