Community Poll: AI's Role in Waste Management

Jul 16, 2025
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Are You Greenwashing?
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Recycling
Through the Line: Palm-Sized Carton Delivers 180 Doses of Skin Care
How can skincare and beauty packaging be more sustainable? Nwär Skin’s Seid skin care products are encapsulated in tiny, dissolvable strips packaged in a paperboard carton.
The ‘Polka King of the Midwest’ from 903 Brewers took top honors in Quad’s eye-tracking study, thanks to its bold illustrated face and playful packaging—proving that character-driven visuals can stop shoppers in their tracks and boost shelf appeal.
Package Design
Beer Label Lessons: A Masterclass in Visual Engagement
Metropolis’s Nespresso capsule business is growing in both own-brand (left) and private-label offerings.
Bio-based
Compostable Capsules for Nespresso Original Line Systems
The updated packaging is expected to replace around 600 tons of virgin plastic annually.
Recycling
Cadbury, Kimberly-Clark, and Greiner Packaging Use Recycled Materials in Packaging
Products
Schwan Header Image
Styrene- and ABS-free Packaging Materials
Schwan Cosmetics awarded EcoVadis Platinum, introduces styrene- and ABS-free packaging to help beauty brands exceed tightening legislation requirements years ahead of deadline.
Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Tray
Paxiom to Exhibit with ATS Packaging, Food & Technology Division Companies in Unified Booth at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
