Mondelez International Switches to Paper-Bottom Cans, Nestlé Dessert Replaces Plastic Overwrap, and Blue Heron Botanicals Uses Paper Packaging

See a few examples of paper-based packaging innovations from Mondelez International, Nestlé Dessert, and Blue Heron Botanicals

ThePackHub
May 5, 2025
The new design incorporates over 60% recycled cardboard and is fully recyclable in Australian curbside bins.
Image provided by ThePackHub.

These innovations highlight the significant progress being made in adopting paper-based solutions, driven by both functionality and sustainability.

Mondelez International's Paper-bottom Can Boosts Recyclability for Drinking Chocolate

Mondelez International is updating the packaging of Cadbury Drinking Chocolate in Australia by switching to Sonoco’s EnviroCan, which features a paper bottom instead of the traditional metal-bottom paper can. The new design incorporates over 60% recycled cardboard and is fully recyclable in Australian curbside bins, enhancing its sustainability credentials. This transition aligns with Mondelez International’s broader strategy to improve recyclability and promote circular packaging, reflecting a response to the demands of environmentally conscious consumers and retailers. The EnviroCan also includes a QR code linking to the SnackingRight platform, offering consumers recycling guidance and details on the company’s sustainability efforts. The shift was developed through a collaborative process with Sonoco, involving design, testing, and implementation to ensure the packaging meets practical and environmental standards. This move supports Mondelez International’s sustainability targets while maintaining the functionality required for a powdered chocolate product. The initiative underscores a focused effort to adapt packaging practices in specific markets like Australia, where curbside recycling infrastructure supports such innovations. 

