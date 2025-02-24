Community Poll: AI for Sustainability

Hurry & Register! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Are You Greenwashing?
Top Stories
The Win Win water bottles, including the label and cap, are made entirely from Luminy PLA polylactic acid from TotalEnergies Corbion.
Bio-based
Win Win Water Debuts 100% Plant-Based, Compostable Bottle
U.K. bottled water company Win Win Water offers its high-quality, naturally alkaline electrolyte spring water in a sugarcane-based, compostable PLA bottle.
4 Ways Packagers and Processors Can Optimize Training Image
Digital Transformation
4 Ways to Hone Packaging and Processing Employee Training
Twelve-head rotary filling is immediately followed by a three-head seamer for low oxygen pickup.
Beer
Market Garden Builds Long Runway for Growth into Tight Quarters
Pxse 2025
PMMI News
Smart Technologies Help Bridge Skills Gap
