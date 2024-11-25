Marks & Spencer, Carso's Pasta, and Marigold Health Foods Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations

Marks & Spencer's new organic blueberry and chestnut mushroom packages are part of the company's goal to remove one billion units of plastic from its operations by 2028.

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has launched new packaging solutions for organic blueberries and chestnut mushrooms as part of its ongoing commitment to reducing plastic usage. The blueberries are now packaged in paperboard punnets, replacing around one million plastic trays. Chestnut mushrooms have also seen a shift from flexible plastic packaging to top-seal board punnets, which are easier to recycle while maintaining product freshness. These changes align with M&S’s broader sustainability roadmap, which includes a target to remove one billion units of plastic from its operations by 2028. The company has already reportedly eliminated 80 million plastic units from its food halls. This initiative is part of a long-term strategy to improve recyclability and reduce waste, responding to growing consumer demand for more sustainable packaging options. Both packaging alternatives are fully recyclable and designed to help M&S meet its ambitious environmental goals while still delivering product quality.

Image provided by ThePackHub Carso's Pasta Fresh Pasta Packaging Shift Reduces Plastic Usage by 90%

Carso’s Pasta, a family-owned company from Seattle, has transitioned to using PaperSeal trays for its fresh pasta products, significantly reducing plastic content by 90%. The PaperSeal tray, developed by Graphic Packaging International, uses a combination of a recyclable paperboard base and a protective barrier liner. This liner helps maintain product freshness while the outer paperboard is fully recyclable, and the two components can be easily separated by consumers before disposal. The company made the switch in response to the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the increasing consumer preference for recyclable and renewable materials. By implementing this packaging, Carso’s Pasta aims to reduce its environmental impact while continuing to deliver high-quality pasta products. The initiative reflects a broader trend within the packaging industry towards reducing reliance on plastics, particularly in food packaging, as companies strive to meet sustainability goals and regulatory pressures. This packaging development offers a practical and scalable option for other food manufacturers seeking to make similar changes in the future.

Image provided by ThePackHub Marigold Health Foods Replaces Metal With Paper in Recyclable Food Packaging

Sonoco has collaborated with Marigold Health Foods to introduce a fully recyclable packaging solution for various plant-based food products, replacing the metal components in the previous design with paper-based alternatives. The new packaging, known as the EnviroCan, features a body made from 95% paper, largely from post-consumer recycled materials. It also incorporates an aluminum seal and a low-density polyethylene (LDPE) lid to ensure product protection and maintain shelf life by acting as a barrier against oxygen and moisture. This innovation aims to reduce environmental impact, decreasing the overall packaging weight by over 20%, which in turn helps to lower transport-related fuel consumption and carbon impact. The switch required significant investment in new machinery and a two-year development process. Importantly, the new design aligns with U.K. and European recycling regulations, ensuring consumers can recycle the packaging easily through curbside collections. This move highlights Marigold’s commitment to sustainability, with the new packaging available for products such as nutritional yeast, bouillon, and plant-based meat and fish alternatives.

