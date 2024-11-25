Marks & Spencer, Carso's Pasta, and Marigold Health Foods Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations

View news and innovations from PACK EXPO 2024
View all the latest news and innovations from PACK EXPO International 2024

Marks & Spencer Paperboard Produce Packs, Carso's Fresh Pasta in Paper Trays, Marigold Health Foods Swaps Metal for Paper in Food Packs

See a few examples of paper packaging solutions from Marks & Spencer, Carso's Pasta, and Marigold Health Foods from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Nov 25, 2024
Marks & Spencer's new organic blueberry and chestnut mushroom packages are part of the company's goal to remove one billion units of plastic from its operations by 2028.
Marks & Spencer's new organic blueberry and chestnut mushroom packages are part of the company's goal to remove one billion units of plastic from its operations by 2028.
Image provided by ThePackHub

These paper-based initiatives underscore a strong industry move towards renewable, recyclable materials, offering functional, consumer-friendly alternatives to plastic across various packaging categories.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Marks & Spencer's new organic blueberry and chestnut mushroom packages are part of the company's goal to remove one billion units of plastic from its operations by 2028.Marks & Spencer's new organic blueberry and chestnut mushroom packages are part of the company's goal to remove one billion units of plastic from its operations by 2028.Image provided by ThePackHubMarks & Spencer Launches New Packaging for Blueberries and Mushrooms to Cut Plastic 

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has launched new packaging solutions for organic blueberries and chestnut mushrooms as part of its ongoing commitment to reducing plastic usage. The blueberries are now packaged in paperboard punnets, replacing around one million plastic trays. Chestnut mushrooms have also seen a shift from flexible plastic packaging to top-seal board punnets, which are easier to recycle while maintaining product freshness. These changes align with M&S’s broader sustainability roadmap, which includes a target to remove one billion units of plastic from its operations by 2028. The company has already reportedly eliminated 80 million plastic units from its food halls. This initiative is part of a long-term strategy to improve recyclability and reduce waste, responding to growing consumer demand for more sustainable packaging options. Both packaging alternatives are fully recyclable and designed to help M&S meet its ambitious environmental goals while still delivering product quality. 

Companies in this article
Marks & Spencer
Graphic Packaging International
Videos from Graphic Packaging International
View more »
Graphic Packaging Specialty Machinery
Graphic Packaging Specialty Machinery
Jan 8th, 2018
Variety Packing with Robotics, featuring the QuikFlex™300
Variety Packing with Robotics, featuring the QuikFlex™300
Sep 7th, 2017
ReShape™ Preview
ReShape™ Preview
Sep 7th, 2017
View more »
Fill out the form below to request more information about Marks & Spencer Paperboard Produce Packs, Carso's Fresh Pasta in Paper Trays, Marigold Health Foods Swaps Metal for Paper in Food Packs
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Recommended
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Financial Justification Strategies
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
New20202220 20 Gpi20 Stacked20 Logo20 20 Transparent
Home
Graphic Packaging International
Walkers Choc 2 Edited 1024x576
Recycling
Walkers Chocolate Bars Next to Switch to Recyclable Paper Wrapper
Wishcycling
Recycling
Research Finds 'Wishcycling' Amid Confusion Over Recycling
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: For Applications up to 3,000 or 300,000 Gallons
Machinery Basics
View More »
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal (HFFS) machines
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Snack producer survey participants noted a need for more automation that can accommodate things like troubleshooting or new product innovations.
Packaging line integration
What Snack Producers Want in Their Machinery
Consumer trends like on-the-go products are swaying snack producers’ needs in both packaging and processing machinery.
Marks & Spencer's new organic blueberry and chestnut mushroom packages are part of the company's goal to remove one billion units of plastic from its operations by 2028.
Recycling
Marks & Spencer, Carso's Pasta, and Marigold Health Foods Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
Paxiom
PACK EXPO
Poplok Tray Former
Designs by Daria V. (l.) and G@rry
Package Design
5 Outside-the-Box Packaging Design Ideas
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Sponsor Content
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Connected Workforce Report
Discover how connected workforce technologies and automation can bridge the skills gap in our latest report. Explore actionable insights and innovative solutions.
Read More
Connected Workforce Report
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Read how to extend the life of your case packing equipment and best practices for efficient shrink bundling operation. Plus, learn the differences between wraparound &amp; regular slotted containers.
Read More
New e-book on Multipacking and Case Packing
Products
Hdl Va 559sq
Air Powered Conveyor
EXAIR's Heavy Duty Line Vac is a powerful, maintenance-free conveyor that transports materials through hoses or tubes, making it ideal for various industrial applications.
Stand Up Pouch Machine Earns Packaging Award
Custom PLC Interface Module
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
Packaging World Nov/Dec 2024
Nov/Dec 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO Chicago Showcase 2024
Packaging World October 2024
October 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement 600x400 300 Dpi Digital Intel Report 1124
Workforce
Unlocking Potential: The Connected Workforce Explained
Flexible Packaging E Book Hero Shot Full
Flexibles
Flexible Packaging e-book
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Multi Packing E Book Hero Shot Full
Multipacking
Multipacking and Case Packing E-book
View More »