PepsiCo, Panasonic Energy, and Black Cow Vodka Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations

This month has seen a significant surge in Paperization initiatives, with 33 examples featured in the August Innovation Briefing report—nearly a quarter of all initiatives this month. This rise underscores the widespread commitment to eliminating plastic across various product categories. While traditional sectors like health & beauty and food packaging continue to advance, it is particularly noteworthy that Paperization is making significant progress in all other sectors.

ThePackHub PepsiCo's Quaker Oats Brand Adopts Paper-Based Packaging to Reduce Plastic Usage in Brazil

PepsiCo Brazil has introduced a new paper-based inner packaging for its Quaker Oat products, replacing the previous plastic versions. This change is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce the use of virgin plastic. Developed over two years, the new packaging was created in collaboration with scientists from PepsiCo’s Brazilian Research and Development Center in Sorocaba and their global packaging team. The packaging aims to preserve the freshness, quality, and shelf life of the oats, ensuring no compromise on the product’s standards. The paper-based packaging is currently available in supermarkets for Quaker Organic Oats, including Regular Flakes, Fine Flakes, and Oat Bran varieties. This initiative aligns with PepsiCo’s global sustainability goals, which focus on reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainable packaging solutions. PepsiCo is making strides in sustainable packaging practices. The move is seen as an important step toward achieving more sustainable packaging options within the food industry.

ThePackHub Panasonic Introduces Paper-Based Packaging for Batteries in Australia

Panasonic Energy, a subsidiary of Panasonic Group, is launching new paper-based packaging for its consumer batteries in Australia, reducing plastic use by a reported 75%. This initiative is expected to eliminate approximately 500 kg of plastic annually, save over 36,000 square meters of paper, and cut CO 2 emissions by around 1,450 kg of CO 2 e each year across Australia and New Zealand. The packaging, available since June for two and four-pack Panasonic Alkaline batteries, uses more than 70% recycled paper content and reduces overall paper use by over 30%. This move aligns with the rising demand for sustainable products and government initiatives to phase out single-use plastics. The company highlighted its leadership in environmental action and its commitment to offering sustainable packaging solutions. This initiative supports Panasonic’s membership with the Australian Packaging Covenant Organization (APCO) and responds to consumer concerns about excess packaging. It is part of Panasonic Energy’s broader efforts to reduce energy consumption, use renewable energy sources, and implement carbon offsets.

ThePackHub Black Cow Vodka Launches Milk Carton Gift Packaging

Black Cow Vodka is aiming to disrupt the spirits market with the launch of new gift packaging for its Pure Milk Vodka, inspired by traditional milk cartons. This innovative secondary packaging is fully recyclable and designed to capture the brand’s unique story and stand out on shelves. The vodka, made from milk from grass-fed cows, incorporates leftover whey from cheese production, supporting a zero-waste approach. Black Cow has experienced significant growth, now being the second-largest premium vodka in the market. The new carton packaging aims to appeal to a wide adult audience, fitting various occasions such as home cocktail making and gifting. The pack helps to highlight the brand’s unique story and aims to stand out on shelves. This design reflects a combination of sustainability and visual appeal, aligning with the broader industry trend towards more eco-conscious packaging solutions.

