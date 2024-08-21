PepsiCo, Panasonic Energy, and Black Cow Vodka Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations

Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging &amp; processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

PepsiCo Paper Inner Packs for Quaker Oats, Panasonic Energy paper-Based Battery Packaging, Black Cow Vodka in Milk Carton Gift Packs

See a few examples of paper packaging innovations from PepsiCo, Panasonic Energy, and Black Cow Vodka from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Aug 21, 2024
PepsiCo Brazil's new paper-based inner packaging for Quaker Oats products aims to add sustainability without any sacrifice to product standards.
PepsiCo Brazil's new paper-based inner packaging for Quaker Oats products aims to add sustainability without any sacrifice to product standards.
ThePackHub

This month has seen a significant surge in Paperization initiatives, with 33 examples featured in the August Innovation Briefing report—nearly a quarter of all initiatives this month. This rise underscores the widespread commitment to eliminating plastic across various product categories. While traditional sectors like health & beauty and food packaging continue to advance, it is particularly noteworthy that Paperization is making significant progress in all other sectors. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

PepsiCo Brazil's new paper-based inner packaging for Quaker Oats products aims to add sustainability without any sacrifice to product standards.PepsiCo Brazil's new paper-based inner packaging for Quaker Oats products aims to add sustainability without any sacrifice to product standards.ThePackHubPepsiCo's Quaker Oats Brand Adopts Paper-Based Packaging to Reduce Plastic Usage in Brazil

PepsiCo Brazil has introduced a new paper-based inner packaging for its Quaker Oat products, replacing the previous plastic versions. This change is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce the use of virgin plastic. Developed over two years, the new packaging was created in collaboration with scientists from PepsiCo’s Brazilian Research and Development Center in Sorocaba and their global packaging team. The packaging aims to preserve the freshness, quality, and shelf life of the oats, ensuring no compromise on the product’s standards. The paper-based packaging is currently available in supermarkets for Quaker Organic Oats, including Regular Flakes, Fine Flakes, and Oat Bran varieties. This initiative aligns with PepsiCo’s global sustainability goals, which focus on reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainable packaging solutions. PepsiCo is making strides in sustainable packaging practices. The move is seen as an important step toward achieving more sustainable packaging options within the food industry. 

Panasonic Energy's new paper-based battery packaging in Australia is expected to eliminate about 500 kg of plastic annually.Panasonic Energy's new paper-based battery packaging in Australia is expected to eliminate about 500 kg of plastic annually.ThePackHubPanasonic Introduces Paper-Based Packaging for Batteries in Australia 

Panasonic Energy, a subsidiary of Panasonic Group, is launching new paper-based packaging for its consumer batteries in Australia, reducing plastic use by a reported 75%. This initiative is expected to eliminate approximately 500 kg of plastic annually, save over 36,000 square meters of paper, and cut CO2 emissions by around 1,450 kg of CO2e each year across Australia and New Zealand. The packaging, available since June for two and four-pack Panasonic Alkaline batteries, uses more than 70% recycled paper content and reduces overall paper use by over 30%. This move aligns with the rising demand for sustainable products and government initiatives to phase out single-use plastics. The company highlighted its leadership in environmental action and its commitment to offering sustainable packaging solutions. This initiative supports Panasonic’s membership with the Australian Packaging Covenant Organization (APCO) and responds to consumer concerns about excess packaging. It is part of Panasonic Energy’s broader efforts to reduce energy consumption, use renewable energy sources, and implement carbon offsets. 

Black Cow Vodka's new milk carton gift packaging tells the brand's unique story while using sustainable materials.Black Cow Vodka's new milk carton gift packaging tells the brand's unique story while using sustainable materials.ThePackHubBlack Cow Vodka Launches Milk Carton Gift Packaging

Black Cow Vodka is aiming to disrupt the spirits market with the launch of new gift packaging for its Pure Milk Vodka, inspired by traditional milk cartons. This innovative secondary packaging is fully recyclable and designed to capture the brand’s unique story and stand out on shelves. The vodka, made from milk from grass-fed cows, incorporates leftover whey from cheese production, supporting a zero-waste approach. Black Cow has experienced significant growth, now being the second-largest premium vodka in the market. The new carton packaging aims to appeal to a wide adult audience, fitting various occasions such as home cocktail making and gifting. The pack helps to highlight the brand’s unique story and aims to stand out on shelves. This design reflects a combination of sustainability and visual appeal, aligning with the broader industry trend towards more eco-conscious packaging solutions. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
PepsiCo
Quaker Oats
Fill out the form below to request more information about PepsiCo Paper Inner Packs for Quaker Oats, Panasonic Energy paper-Based Battery Packaging, Black Cow Vodka in Milk Carton Gift Packs
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Related Stories
Sterling Anthony, CPP
Recycling
American Chemistry Council Launches Plastics PR Ad
These translucent pints allow consumers to view appreciate the uniquely layered contents inside, just by looking at the packaging.
Recycling
Blue Bunny Opts for Translucent, Recyclable Pints
Lrs
Recycling
LRS Named Recycling Facility of the Year for Its State-of-the-Art MRF
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Sponsor Content
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View more »
Top Stories
Pack Expo 2024 Big
PMMI News
PACK EXPO International 2024: World’s Largest Packaging and Processing Classroom Working to Bridge the Skills Gap
To address the manufacturing industry's skills shortage, PACK EXPO offers student-focused initiatives to inspire the next generation of packaging and processing professionals.
Google has reached its sustainability goal ahead of schedule, creating plastic-free packaging for all Pixel, Fitbit, and Nest devices.
Sustainable Packaging
Google Achieves 100% Plastic-Free Hardware Packaging
PepsiCo Brazil's new paper-based inner packaging for Quaker Oats products aims to add sustainability without any sacrifice to product standards.
Recycling
PepsiCo, Panasonic Energy, and Black Cow Vodka Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
Glen Long, Senior Vice President, PMMI
Machinery
Challenges of Integrating New Materials with Established Machinery
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Sponsor Content
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Special Report: Track & Trace
Discover new tools to approach the supply chain that allow you to leverage your data, see real-time visibility, and forecast future sales. You’ll also learn about KH Hive, an in-house digital demand planning tool that Kraft Heinz created to help the company realize its goals, forecasting sales expectation down to the SKU level, location level, and daily level.
Read More
Special Report: Track & Trace
Products
Tekni Plex E Press Seal
First-Ever Pressure-Sensitive Seal Utilizing EPE
TekniPlex Consumer Products' ePress Seal Liner is an expanded polyethylene liner that offers superior performance and recyclability compared to polystyrene alternatives.
Retortable Mono-Material Film to Replace Foil
Twin Tube Splicer for Flexible Packaging
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Packaging World July/Aug 2024
July/Aug 2024
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Report 0724
Logistics/Supply Chain
Special Report: New Digital Tools to Build a Stronger Supply Chain
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Pw Zero:fast Changeover Hero
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
View more »