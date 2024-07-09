New Tool: PMMI ProSource
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, PMMI ProSource.

Advanced Recycling Technologies: Transforming Waste into Opportunity

How can these technologies complement traditional recycling efforts while helping to meet the growing demand for recycled content in packaging?

Kim Overstreet
Jul 9, 2024
Tamsin Ettefagh, PureCycle
Tamsin Ettefagh, PureCycle

Tamsin Ettefagh, Chief Sustainability Officer/Chief Commercial Officer at PureCycle, explains PureCycle technology in advance of the Packaging Recycling Summit, which will be held this September 16-18 in Anaheim. Learn why Ettefagh is a proponent of various advanced recycling technologies and says, "we need a blend of technologies that will lead us to lower our carbon footprint while bringing a circular solution to plastics."

More information on the event can be found here.

KO: Please briefly tell us about your role at PureCycle, and the path that brought you there.

TE: It is and has been an evolving role. When I started, I served as a spokesperson for PureCycle, who also managed sustainability for the company as CSO. With our plant now operational, I have shifted more of my focus to the commercial aspects of the business. I also work with our communications and government relations teams in regards to sustainability.

KO: The term “advanced recycling” includes a number of different methods that can be used to transform plastic waste into new plastics. Where does PureCycle fit into these methods?

TE: The below graph from The Nova Institute helps explain the various methods of advanced recycling. PureCycle uses a solvent-based dissolution process that is a form of physical recycling.

Disssolution uses a solvent to dissolve the polymer as we do with polypropylene (PP). We then filter off the non-dissolved contaminants such as additives, colorants, other polymers, and mineral fillers. This leaves the purified PP and sovent at the end of the process. We then recycle and reuse the solvent. The like-new polypropylene is returned to a solid state, extruded, and pelletized.

Oftentimes, we are confused with solvolysis, which uses a solvent to create a chemical reaction. The PureCycle process does not alter the chemical chain of the polypropylene and because of that, we can offer an energy savings and carbon emissions reduction when compared to virgin polypropylene production.Pure Cycle

KO: Why is advanced recycling often considered a counterpart to traditional mechanical recycling?

TE: Mechanical recycling is a great choice, due to its carbon footprint, but it is limited in the quality of the material that is produced. Advanced recycling technologies, like PureCycle’s, can be a great complement to mechanical recycling to help improve the recycling rate of plastics and keep more of it in the circular economy.

KO: Advanced recycling has seen some challenges to overall acceptance. Is that changing, and what needs to happen to speed up progress in this industry?

TE: The perception is that all chemical or advanced recycling is the same. There needs to be a further understanding of the various technologies and where they can have the largest impact on recycling rates and the circular economy.

Education on the various technologies and coverage of the successes will help to speed up the acceptance of advanced recycling. When the technologies are lumped together in negative news stories it creates a challenge for all of us.

There is also speculation on the costs to build and the economics of the technology. A true concern for all advancements is that the cost will not be absorbed by industry.

KO: We are excited to have you on the advanced recycling panel at the September 2024 Packaging Recycling Summit.  What do you hope to convey during your session, and what kind of conversations or collaborations do you hope to see take place during the Summit?

TE: I hope to convey the differences between all technologies that are considered advanced and not just chemical. The need for improved quality is the only way to grow plastics recycling to a competitive level of other commodities that are used in packaging.

I also want to share my support for other technologies and why. We cannot fix our overconsumption of carbon with one solution. To me, our biggest issue is the overconsumption of carbon. There is not one technology that fits all needs, but rather we need a blend of technologies that will lead us to lower our carbon footprint while bringing a circular solution to plastics.

More information on the Packaging Recycling Summit can be found here.

 


 


 


 



Companies in this article
PureCycle Technologies
Related Stories
Recycled Content Collage
Recycling
Innovia Films Expands Encore Range of Recycled Content Films
Krones
Recycling
Krones Recycling Spun Off as an Independent Subsidiary Company
Digimarc
Recycling
Digimarc and Wipak Partner to Create Sustainable Smart Packaging with Digital Watermarks
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Maxresdefault 668c23dbb6727
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Maxresdefault 668bf18072492
Flow wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
View more »
Top Stories
Tamsin Ettefagh, PureCycle
Recycling
Advanced Recycling Technologies: Transforming Waste into Opportunity
How can these technologies complement traditional recycling efforts while helping to meet the growing demand for recycled content in packaging?
The limited-edition package from IPL and Bardstown featured a cabinet-like design with a large viewing window and a sturdy handle.
Package Design
Elegance Meets Sustainability in Commemorative Bourbon Gift Pack
Behind the latest paper bottle by Baileys.
Containers & Closures
How Baileys Paper-Based Bottle is Made
Getty Images 937081138 64fb20f26d6a4
Cartoning
WestRock & Smurfit Kappa Complete Merger as Smurfit WestRock
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Products
Diamind Sentry
Antares Vision Group Launches Exception Management System for Pharma Supply Chain
Amid a surge in exceptions, Antares Vision Group's DIAMIND Sentry promotes seamless operations and compliance with traceability regulations.
Counter Pressure Filler for Carbonated Beverages
Recyclable, Pre-Made Plastic Bags
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1107 Pw Case Packers
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
1105 Pw Greenwashing
Sustainable Packaging
8 Ways You Might Be Greenwashing Your Packaging And Not Even Know It
1104 Pw Cobot
Palletizing/Depalletizing
Cobot Palletizers
View more »