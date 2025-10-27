Grove Collaborative Switches to Compostable Pouch, Guerlain Replaces Plastic Closure with Wood, and mountainFLOW Launches Bio-based Water Bottle

See a few examples of bio-based packaging from Grove Collaborative, Guerlain, and mountainFLOW from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Oct 27, 2025
The structure of the pouch includes a laminated combination of FSC-certified paper, cellulose, and biopolymer films.
ThePackHub

These examples underscore the high level of research and investment directed towards bio-based packaging solutions. 

Grove Collaborative's toilet cleaner pods are now packed in a compostable pouch 

San Francisco-based Grove Collaborative, a B Corp certified company in the United States, has replaced the secondary packaging for its Grove Co. Toilet Bowl Cleaner Pods with a fully compostable alternative. Previously packaged in metal tins, the pods are now supplied in a pouch developed by Grounded Packaging that meets both home and industrial composting standards. The structure of the new pouch includes a laminated combination of FSC-certified paper, cellulose, and biopolymer films such as polybutylene succinate (PBS). The pouch also features a compostable zipper made from polylactic acid (PLA). It is certified to AS 5810-2010 for home compostability and ASTM D6400 for industrial compostability, offering consumers more accessible end-of-life disposal options compared to traditional recyclable or landfill-bound packaging. This packaging shift is intended to support Grove Collaborative’s efforts to reduce synthetic materials within its product range. The choice of materials for the pouch allows it to break down in appropriate composting conditions without leaving behind harmful residues. The format also supports consistent dosing through the use of pre-portioned pods, helping to reduce potential product waste, though the packaging itself remains the main focus of this change.

