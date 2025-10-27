San Francisco-based Grove Collaborative , a B Corp certified company in the United States, has replaced the secondary packaging for its Grove Co. Toilet Bowl Cleaner Pods with a fully compostable alternative. Previously packaged in metal tins, the pods are now supplied in a pouch developed by Grounded Packaging that meets both home and industrial composting standards. The structure of the new pouch includes a laminated combination of FSC-certified paper, cellulose, and biopolymer films such as polybutylene succinate (PBS). The pouch also features a compostable zipper made from polylactic acid (PLA). It is certified to AS 5810-2010 for home compostability and ASTM D6400 for industrial compostability, offering consumers more accessible end-of-life disposal options compared to traditional recyclable or landfill-bound packaging. This packaging shift is intended to support Grove Collaborative’s efforts to reduce synthetic materials within its product range. The choice of materials for the pouch allows it to break down in appropriate composting conditions without leaving behind harmful residues. The format also supports consistent dosing through the use of pre-portioned pods, helping to reduce potential product waste, though the packaging itself remains the main focus of this change.

French cosmetics brand Guerlain has incorporated a wooden closure system developed by Spain-based Quadpack for its limited-edition Habit Rouge Spirit fragrance. The closure, named Woodacity Hidden, replaces traditional plastic caps and is manufactured from ash wood sourced from sustainably managed forests. Produced at Quadpack’s low-emission facility in Catalonia, the cap is free from virgin fossil-based plastics and is held together using a biodegradable, water-based adhesive. It features a patented internal rib pattern that provides a secure fit, while remaining concealed within the two-part wooden structure to achieve a minimalist appearance. This design aims to provide the same functional performance as a plastic closure, while aligning with Guerlain’s broader strategy to increase the use of recycled or bio-based materials and reduce reliance on fossil-based plastics. The cap is treated with a deep red varnish and engraved with the brand’s logo, visually reflecting the fragrance’s woody character. The innovation also signals a shift in the premium fragrance sector towards lower-impact material choices without compromising aesthetic or functional attributes.

mountainFLOW, based in Colorado, USA, has launched a reusable water bottle manufactured from 95% bio-based plastic derived from sugarcane. The remaining 5% consists of non-bio additives and stabilizers needed for performance and durability. The material, known as bio-polyethylene (bio-PE), is chemically identical to conventional polyethylene, ensuring equivalent strength, flexibility, and resilience while using a renewable feedstock. Production involves converting sugarcane into ethanol, which is then dehydrated to ethylene and polymerised into polyethylene pellets. The company states that the process is certified carbon-negative, as sugarcane absorbs more CO₂ during growth than is emitted across production. Functionally, the bottle has been designed to address typical performance issues in sports bottles, such as odor retention and leakage, with testing showing durability even under heat stress. It is dishwasher-safe, leakproof, recyclable in standard #4 plastic streams, and available for customisation for retailers, teams, and brands. Unlike compostable bioplastics, the material is not suitable for organic waste streams and must be managed through conventional plastic recycling systems. The design allows athletes and retailers to adopt a renewable-material bottle without compromising functionality.