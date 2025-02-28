Starbucks, Heavenly Tea, and Bioleather Introduce Bio-Based Innovations

Starbucks has introduced Green Planet biodegradable, plant-based straws in Japan, advancing its environmental goal to cut waste by half by 2030. Made from a biopolymer derived from plant oils, these straws naturally decompose into CO₂ and water through microbial activity in soil and seawater, addressing issues like ocean pollution and microplastics. Compared to the FSC-certified paper straws currently used, the new straws produce less carbon dioxide throughout their lifecycle and half the weight of discarded straws. Currently available in 32 Starbucks stores in Okinawa Prefecture, the Green Planet straws will be rolled out across all Japan locations by March 2025, followed by a thicker straw for seasonal Frappuccino beverages. The new design prioritizes user experience, offering strength, durability, and the brand’s signature green color. Since 2018, Starbucks Japan has been transitioning away from oil-derived plastics, introducing paper straws in 2020, and implementing resin cups for in-store iced beverages. Starbucks also uses FSC-certified paper cups and biomass-based cutlery for takeaway orders.

Heavenly Tea Switches to Compostable Packaging and Carbon-neutral Shipping

Heavenly Tea Leaves, a family-owned organic tea company based in New York, NY, has revamped its ecommerce website and redesigned its packaging with sustainability at the forefront. Their new resealable kraft paper pouches are lined with corn-starch-based PLA and are compostable, aligning with the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact. Additionally, the company has introduced carbon-neutral shipping for all orders and a line of organic pyramid tea bags made from sugar cane, which are ‘plastic-free’ and reported to be fully compostable within 2-3 weeks. These pyramid-shaped tea bags, printed with soy-based ink, enhance flavor infusion for a superior tea experience. Dedicated to quality and sustainable practices, Heavenly Tea Leaves continues to utilize recyclable, compostable, and reusable materials to maintain product freshness while minimizing their ecological footprint.

Bioleather Introduces Tomato-based Sustainable Leather Alternative

Bioleather, based in Mumbai, India, has developed Tomato Leather, a biomaterial made from tomatoes, cotton, and biodegradable biopolymers. This innovative leather alternative aims to reduce the environmental impact of traditional leather production, which contributes significantly to land use, greenhouse gas emissions, and water consumption. Tomato Leather comprises 50% cotton, 30% tomato, and 20% biopolymer, all of which are biodegradable. The product is free from polyurethane (PU) and complies with stringent quality and environmental standards. Designed for various applications, the material is customizable in terms of color, texture, and performance. Bioleather’s products are sold with a minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 100 square meters and are available in various colours and textures, with prices ranging from Rs 990 (£10) to Rs 1500 (£15) per meter. The company also provides swatches for sampling. Its mission focuses on reducing climate change impact and restoring biodiversity by producing durable, sustainable materials that use significantly less water, land, and energy compared to animal leather.

