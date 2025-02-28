Starbucks, Heavenly Tea, and Bioleather Introduce Bio-Based Innovations

Hurry & Register! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Starbucks Plant-based Straws, Heavenly Tea Compostable Packaging, and Bioleather's Tomato Leather

See a few examples of bio-based innovations from Starbucks, Heavenly Tea, and Bioloeather from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Feb 28, 2025
The bio-degradable straws further Starbucks' goal of a 50% reduction in waste by 2030.
Image courtesy of Starbucks.

These examples underscore the high level of research and investment directed towards bio-based packaging solutions.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Starbucks Launches Biodegradable Plant-based Straws

Starbucks has introduced Green Planet biodegradable, plant-based straws in Japan, advancing its environmental goal to cut waste by half by 2030. Made from a biopolymer derived from plant oils, these straws naturally decompose into CO₂ and water through microbial activity in soil and seawater, addressing issues like ocean pollution and microplastics. Compared to the FSC-certified paper straws currently used, the new straws produce less carbon dioxide throughout their lifecycle and half the weight of discarded straws. Currently available in 32 Starbucks stores in Okinawa Prefecture, the Green Planet straws will be rolled out across all Japan locations by March 2025, followed by a thicker straw for seasonal Frappuccino beverages. The new design prioritizes user experience, offering strength, durability, and the brand’s signature green color. Since 2018, Starbucks Japan has been transitioning away from oil-derived plastics, introducing paper straws in 2020, and implementing resin cups for in-store iced beverages. Starbucks also uses FSC-certified paper cups and biomass-based cutlery for takeaway orders.

The line of organic pyramid tea bags are fully compostable in 2-3 weeks.The line of organic pyramid tea bags are fully compostable in 2-3 weeks.Image provided by ThePackHub.

