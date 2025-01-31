The product decomposes within 12 months when properly disposed of, returning valuable nutrients to the soil. Image provided by ThePackHub

Matter, a company based in Minnesota, has introduced compostable party cups as a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic items. Designed to appeal to younger generations, the cups offer a biodegradable solution for gatherings and events. Made from plant-based materials, the cups are marketed as durable yet lightweight and free from BPA, gluten, and nuts. Available in red and seafoam green, the product decomposes within 12 months when properly disposed of, returning valuable nutrients to the soil. This innovation combines the convenience of disposable items with environmental benefits, addressing the growing demand for sustainable party supplies and eco-conscious event planning. Image courtesy of Elliott Absorbent Products



Compostable fruit pads tackle food and packaging waste Elliott Absorbent Products has introduced Echo fruit pads, a 100% plastic-free and compostable packaging solution designed to extend the shelf life of berries and reduce food and packaging waste. Leveraging Tensei’s Second Harvest technology, the pads are crafted from agricultural residues such as straw, seeds, and perennial grasses. They are fully recyclable and biodegradable, meeting EU recycling standards. The pads’ embossed surface cushions berries, minimising spoilage and improving absorbency for fungal water droplets. Tests have shown that Echo pads extend shelf life by up to 12 hours and can absorb approximately 500 ml of water per square meter without perforations. Available in black-blue for easy infrared recycling, Echo pads aim to replace 1,280 metric tones of plastic or fibre annually. By using crop waste, Echo pads provide a sustainable alternative to traditional materials while creating a new income stream for farmers. Image provided by ThePackHub

Cellulose produced from microorganisms instead of wood Treeless Pack, a startup based at ETH Zurich, has developed an innovative process for producing cellulose using microorganisms instead of wood. By feeding bacteria with nutrients derived from organic waste, the company creates natural fibers that can replace traditional wood-based cellulose. This approach addresses the environmental issues associated with conventional cellulose production, which is energy-intensive and contributes to deforestation. Treeless Pack's process is scalable, utilizing automatable vertical farming technology that ensures energy efficiency and resource conservation. The cellulose produced can be used to manufacture paper, packaging materials, and even composites for the construction industry, offering a sustainable alternative for industries reliant on wood pulp.