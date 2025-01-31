NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Every Industry at PACK EXPO Southeast
Matter Compostable Cups, Elliott Absorbent Products Compostable Fruit Pad, Treeless Pack Cellulose from Microorganisms

See a few examples of bio-based innovations from Matter, Elliott Absorbent Products, and Treeless Pack from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Jan 31, 2025
The product decomposes within 12 months when properly disposed of, returning valuable nutrients to the soil.
Image provided by ThePackHub

These examples underscore the high level of research and investment directed towards bio-based packaging solutions. These innovations represent significant strides towards reducing plastic waste and advancing the use of renewable, biodegradable materials in mainstream packaging applications.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Compostable cups for sustainable celebrations

Matter, a company based in Minnesota, has introduced compostable party cups as a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic items. Designed to appeal to younger generations, the cups offer a biodegradable solution for gatherings and events. Made from plant-based materials, the cups are marketed as durable yet lightweight and free from BPA, gluten, and nuts. Available in red and seafoam green, the product decomposes within 12 months when properly disposed of, returning valuable nutrients to the soil. This innovation combines the convenience of disposable items with environmental benefits, addressing the growing demand for sustainable party supplies and eco-conscious event planning. 

Echo pads aim to replace 1,280 metric tons of plastic or fiber annually.

