Survey: Consumers Approve of Amazon's Sustainable Changes

As the gift-giving season gets underway, Amazon set out to learn how U.S. consumers prefer to receive, reuse and upcycle/recycle their holiday packages.

More than a third of Americans (36%) say they are more conscious about recycling during the holiday season than they are the rest of the year.

76% would be happy to receive deliveries and gifts with minimal or no added packaging.

89% say they are likely to upcycle or reuse packaging waste this holiday season.