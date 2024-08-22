Explore all the latest packaging trends, all at PACK EXPO International
Discover new packaging &amp; processing solutions from 2,500+ exhibitors, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International, Nov. 3 – 6 in Chicago.

Google Achieves 100% Plastic-Free Hardware Packaging

Google achieved its goal of plastic-free hardware packaging one year ahead of schedule.

Sean Riley
Aug 22, 2024
Google has reached its sustainability goal ahead of schedule, creating plastic-free packaging for all Pixel, Fitbit, and Nest devices.
Google has reached its sustainability goal ahead of schedule, creating plastic-free packaging for all Pixel, Fitbit, and Nest devices.
Google Blog

What You Will Learn in This Story:

  • How Google Replaced plastic with paper in hardware packaging
  • How Veritiv and Shandong Kaili Specialty Paper Company contributed to project
  • Google's aim to share its tactics and prompt industry-wide change


In October 2020, Google boldly pledged to eliminate plastic from its hardware packaging by 2025. At the time, the company had already achieved a 94% reduction, but the remaining 6% presented the most significant challenges. These final components, from shrink wrap to plastic tape and labels, required innovative solutions. Through extensive research, prototyping, and development of fiber-based alternatives, Google has reached its goal ahead of schedule, creating packaging for all Pixel, Fitbit, and Nest devices that is entirely plastic-free.

The journey to this achievement was marked by close collaboration with suppliers and a reimagining of every aspect of packaging. Google partnered with Veritiv and Shandong Kaili Specialty Paper Company to develop a new type of paper three times stronger and approximately 70% more stretchable than its predecessor. This new paper not only enhances the durability of the packaging but also reduces its carbon footprint during transport due to its lighter weight.

Google introduced a new molded fiber pulp formula inside the box, partially made from recycled newspaper. This material ensures the safety of the devices during transit. The attention to detail extends to the consumer experience, with a new peelable closure label that secures the box and its contents. This label is designed to be tamper-evident, leaving no rough or torn edges when removed, enhancing security and aesthetics.

Google's commitment to sustainability is further reflected in the recyclability of its new packaging. Internal research indicated that the visual appeal and tactile quality of packaging significantly influence consumer recycling behavior and the acceptance of materials by recycling centers. The new design, with its speckled texture and uncoated surface, not only looks attractive but also signals its recyclability to consumers.

Beyond its own achievements, Google aims to inspire broader industry change. The company has updated its Plastic-Free Packaging Design Guide to include insights from its recent developments. This guide provides design, engineering, and operational insights to help other companies create more sustainable packaging. Google's approach underscores the belief that progress in sustainability should be a collaborative effort, encouraging other organizations to share their insights and collectively amplify their impact.  

Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Recommended
Humanoid Robots: Future of Processing and Packaging Workforce?
Related Stories
PepsiCo Brazil's new paper-based inner packaging for Quaker Oats products aims to add sustainability without any sacrifice to product standards.
Recycling
PepsiCo, Panasonic Energy, and Black Cow Vodka Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
Sterling Anthony, CPP
Recycling
American Chemistry Council Launches Plastics PR Ad
reusable packaging
Reusable/Returnable
Starbucks Leads Citywide Reusable Cup Trial
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Sponsor Content
Drum Filling: Improve Liquid Filling Efficiency; Increase Throughput
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Home
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View more »
Top Stories
Pack Expo 2024 Big
PMMI News
PACK EXPO International 2024: World’s Largest Packaging and Processing Classroom Working to Bridge the Skills Gap
To address the manufacturing industry's skills shortage, PACK EXPO offers student-focused initiatives to inspire the next generation of packaging and processing professionals.
Google has reached its sustainability goal ahead of schedule, creating plastic-free packaging for all Pixel, Fitbit, and Nest devices.
Sustainable Packaging
Google Achieves 100% Plastic-Free Hardware Packaging
PepsiCo Brazil's new paper-based inner packaging for Quaker Oats products aims to add sustainability without any sacrifice to product standards.
Recycling
PepsiCo, Panasonic Energy, and Black Cow Vodka Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
Glen Long, Senior Vice President, PMMI
Machinery
Challenges of Integrating New Materials with Established Machinery
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Sponsor Content
Liquid Mixing Systems: Improve Process Efficiency & Performance
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
PACK EXPO International is where you can discuss real-world problems with experts and land on innovative ideas. Discover every new packaging and processing trend, see machinery in action and learn sustainable solutions from experts.
Read More
Check out new technology from 2,500+ packaging & processing suppliers
Products
Tekni Plex E Press Seal
First-Ever Pressure-Sensitive Seal Utilizing EPE
TekniPlex Consumer Products' ePress Seal Liner is an expanded polyethylene liner that offers superior performance and recyclability compared to polystyrene alternatives.
Retortable Mono-Material Film to Replace Foil
Twin Tube Splicer for Flexible Packaging
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Women in Packaging & Processing 2024
Packaging World July/Aug 2024
July/Aug 2024
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Report 0724
Logistics/Supply Chain
Special Report: New Digital Tools to Build a Stronger Supply Chain
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
Pw Zero:fast Changeover Hero
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
View more »