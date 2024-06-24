New Tool: ProSource
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Baltimore Sues PepsiCo, Coke and Frito Lay Over Plastic Pollution

The city follows New York in suing plastic polluters for cleanup expenses. Its lawsuit cites false claims, failure to warn, design defect, deceptive practices, and violations of state and local laws.

Sean Riley
Jun 24, 2024
Baltimore's Mr. Trash Wheel collects trash in the city's harbor after a storm.
Baltimore's Mr. Trash Wheel collects trash in the city's harbor after a storm.
Baltimore Sun

Seeking accountability from some of the world's biggest plastic polluters—including PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and Frito Lay—Baltimore filed a lawsuit against the consumer packaged goods giants for contributing to what they have acknowledged as a plastic pollution crisis, according to filings by Mayor Brandon Scott, the City Council of Baltimore, Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman LLP ("Milberg"), Napoli Shkolnik, and Smouse & Mason LLC.

Throughout Baltimore, discarded plastics litter beaches, lawns, parks, sidewalks, streets, and waterways, creating an eyesore and shedding tiny toxic fragments known as microplastics that harm the environment and human health.

"Everywhere you look, you find discarded plastic bottles, bags, and food containers littering our city, to the point that it has become normal—or that's what the defendants would like you to think," said Roy L. Mason, a Managing Partner at Smouse & Mason. "Our lawsuit sends the message that none of this is normal. It's the result of a corporate misinformation campaign with the usual corporate motive: profit at any cost."

The lawsuit claims that despite knowing about these problems, the defendants have only increased their plastic production while touting sustainability and externalizing cleanup costs to local governments like Baltimore, which has spent tens of millions of dollars cleaning up their plastic trash, according to a lawsuit filed on June 20, 2024, in Baltimore Circuit Court.

A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that microplastics are linked to serious cardiovascular problems such as heart attacks and strokes. New research also alleges more than 20% of plastic pollution is caused by just four companies. Defendants Coca-Cola (11%) and PepsiCo (5%) are at the top of the list.

"Coca-Cola and Pepsi like to talk publicly about their recycling and sustainability initiatives, but single-use, disposable plastic packaging is among the most littered—and harmful—products ever made, and these companies have privately known since the 1970s that recycling them is practically impossible," said Paul J. Napoli, Partner at Napoli Shkolnik.

Corporations produce more than 400 million metric tons of plastic annually, which is expected to triple by 2060. Baltimore estimates it spent $70 million from 2018 to 2022 cleaning up defendants' products.

"It's not a coincidence that two of the biggest corporations in the world are also two of the world's biggest polluters," said Milberg Partner Marc Grossman. "They're able to reap huge profits in no small part because they're not paying the full cost of their products in the forms of cleanup, healthcare, and other costs that communities must bear."

The city follows New York in suing plastic polluters for cleanup expenses. Its lawsuit cites false claims, failure to warn, design defects, deceptive practices, and violations of state and local laws.

Related Stories
Nescafé's paper refill pack is 97% lighter than a traditional coffee jar.
Bio-based
Nescafé, Milk & More, and Aldi Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
Bioelements Packaging Products
Bio-based
Bioelements Expands Into the United States
Nestlé's new rPET bottles are made entirely from recycled bottles.
Recycling
Nestlé, Starbucks, and Aldi Introduce Recyclable Packaging Innovations
Ziplock®: The Simple Belt Swap
Sponsor Content
Ziplock®: The Simple Belt Swap
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/Inserting/Unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Maxresdefault 6644d93329536
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Maxresdefault 662946d4be5a2
Flow wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
View more »
Top Stories
Carlsberg Poland is currently trialing Round Wrap packaging for its Carlsberg, Garage, and Somersby beer product ranges.
Cartoning
Rounded-Corner Carlsberg Multipack Reduces CO2 by 224 Tons
Carlsberg in Poland trials a new multipack format that uses rounded corners to reduce the use of shrink film on a pallet and offers 360-deg branding.
Pack Expo International
PMMI News
PACK EXPO International 2024 Offers Robust Sustainability Education Programs
Baltimore's Mr. Trash Wheel collects trash in the city's harbor after a storm.
Sustainable Packaging
Baltimore Sues PepsiCo, Coke and Frito Lay Over Plastic Pollution
Nescafé's paper refill pack is 97% lighter than a traditional coffee jar.
Bio-based
Nescafé, Milk & More, and Aldi Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
Ziplock®: The Simple Belt Swap
Sponsor Content
Ziplock®: The Simple Belt Swap
New eBook focused on cartoning equipment
Read about the various types of cartoning equipment, how to select the right one, and common pitfalls to avoid. Plus, read equipment advice from CPGs for ultimate cartoning success.
Read More
New eBook focused on cartoning equipment
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this eBook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Products
Carry All Cart
Carry-All Cart
New Age Industrial's 50548 Carry-All Cart for material handling boosts productivity, enhances safety, and improves convenience with ergonomic design and smart features.
Robot Loaders
Connected Worker Platform with AI
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1107 Pw Case Packers
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
1105 Pw Greenwashing
Sustainable Packaging
8 Ways You Might Be Greenwashing Your Packaging And Not Even Know It
Upd Cartoning Cover
Cartoning
Cartoning E-book
View more »