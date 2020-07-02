High Speed Spouted Pouch Filling, Capping System

Alliedflex Technologies, Inc. and Bossar introduced a new BCF-2 Fill through the spout and capping system for packaging pre-made standup pouches on rails. The Bossar BCF-2 system can be configured for hot fill, cold fill, ambient fill, and “UltraClean” sanitary execution. The Bossar BCF-2 linear system can handle a variety of products and spouted pouch formats as a dual lane linear system filling and capping at 120 to 140 PPM. The Bossar BCF-2 linear system is available in LH & RH (mirror image) orientation to provide operator convenience and optimization of valuable production floor space.

In recent years the company says they have seen substantial growth in the spouted pouch category. These markets include baby foods, fruit puree, nutritional supplements, energy drinks, protein drinks, yogurt, smoothies and isotonic beverages, condiments, and a host of non-food applications. Due to this growth of the spouted pouch category there has been an increasing demand for higher speeds, quicker changeovers, and machinery capable of handling a variety of spouted pouch formats.