Stacy Schmeiser Hired as Western Regional Sales Manager for SOMIC Packaging

Originally trained in engineering, Schmeiser graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Packaging Engineering. But at his first job with the Packaging Group of Menasha Corp., his manager soon encouraged and then promoted him to a sales position.

Living in Arizona since 1997, he has served in a number of sales executive positions. He left Menasha to join Videojet Technologies and later worked at Linx Technologies, Domino Amjet, Inc., Hartness International, and Schneider Packaging Equipment Co.

“My background in the capital equipment industry has been in selling various value-added technologies related to packaging production lines,” said Schmeiser. “This broad experience helps me identify and qualify projects with quality organizations, and also allows me to be a more valued consultative asset to my customer base.”

Prior to joining SOMIC, Schmeiser handled western regional sales for Syntegon, formerly known as BOSCH/Kliklok Woodman. While there he sold high-speed secondary and tertiary equipment including cartoners, formers and closers, and case packers. That experience makes him a solid fit at SOMIC Packaging.

“I was looking for a dynamic company with superior technology and a strong reputation in the marketplace,” remarked Schmeiser. “After meeting with Peter Fox and the team in Minnesota and learning more about what they have to offer customers, I was convinced SOMIC was my future. My immediate goals are to develop a strong pipeline of projects and gain market share with some strategic wins.”