Winning the Consumer with Exclusive Label Features

As an industry leader in label printing with state-of-the-art technology Turner inspires to innovate consumer products to tangible experiences on its HP Indigo 6900 digital press. In collaboration with Mirror Twin Brewing, the development of a unique craft beer can label method to enhance customer experience and product presentation came to fruition in 2022.

Experiencing an ordinary product in a new way enriches the senses and memory. Turner Labels Art Director, Paige Tiller, worked in collaboration with the brewery artist to design a blacklight label that not only revealed hidden images, but an added benefit of humorous secret messages to create action for customer entertainment. A small blacklight was included with every brewery pack purchase for the consumer to explore the label and share.

Turner Labels first received samples of the HP Indigo UV Inks in quarter two of 2022. The art team quickly went into action to promote to upcoming product release partners to showcase. After testing, the exclusive UV ink was confirmed in the label design of a new crafted beer named Turnin’ Heads for Mirror Twin Brewing to elevate the user experience during Lexington Craft Brew Week for their business. The goal reached the hands of the community to experience a unique collaboration crafted for a one-of-a-kind label for a one-of-a-kind brewery, Mirror Twin Brewing.

Mirror Twin Brewery (MTB), founded in 2016, serves up customers from both sides of life: the tried-and-true beer purists and the anything-goes experimental adventure seekers. This variety allows MTB to take an innovative approach to brewing through utilizing various hop agents and variants usually resulting in a product unlike any other in the Lexington, Kentucky area.



