PCMC Delivers Digital Printing Technology to IGT

“IGT’s patented Infinity Instants lottery games that are printed using PCMC’s ION technology are revolutionizing traditional instant ticket printing,” said Keith Cash, IGT’s Vice President and General Manager of Instant Products and Services. “With this innovation, instant ticket players will enjoy a new level of entertainment, including a full-color play experience that brings the games to life like never before. Plus, the customization possibilities that come with digital printing allow tickets to be tailored for any player segment or retailer type. IGT chose to brand this product category as Infinity Instants because the possibilities provided by the technology are unlimited.”

In just seven months, PCMC’s digital print team—Eric Short, Fabio Girolami, George Safrany, and Peter Kuschnitzky, along with Ben Klinter, who provided in-person start-up and operator training—delivered a complex high-speed ION inkjet system powered by Memjet’s DuraLink® technology, with a Navigator front end from Xitron.

“PCMC’s ION inkjet print engine is built using DuraLink components,” said Kuschnitzky, PCMC’s Digital Print Applications Specialist. “We designed a multiple-wide duplex print engine, which prints at full speed, in full color. Because IGT is printing in variable data printing mode, no ticket is exactly the same.”

PCMC’s ION digital printing solution can turn traditional analog presses into digital hybrid printing platforms. To meet specific customer challenges, PCMC is able to custom configure the components and modules.



