The BoxMaker Launches Redesigned Website

The website, www.boxmaker.com, includes a comprehensive collection of The BoxMaker’s client success stories and featured projects. Additionally, a learning center branded as BoxMaker University provides free access to articles, on-demand video classes, and live events, creating a one-stop hub for interested audiences to turn to for custom packaging educational resources.

Katy Hart, Director of Marketing and Communications, says, “Knowing that our website serves as a first point of contact and a reflection of The BoxMaker’s unique value proposition, we rebuilt boxmaker.com with the goal of providing a wealth of easily accessible information to our current and prospective clients, as well as prospective coworkers. With over 40 years of experience providing custom packaging solutions to thousands of businesses in the Pacific Northwest and beyond, our website now showcases the breadth and depth of our expertise.”

The new site emphasizes The BoxMaker’s leading capabilities in digital print and finishing for corrugated boxes and retail displays, as well as digitally printed product labels. The manufacturer provides these products to brands across the country as well as to others in the packaging industry through their three sales channels: The BoxMaker Enterprise Sales, The BoxMaker Trade Services, and Fantastapack.com.

Richard Brown, President and Co-Owner adds, “As our business grows and diversifies, having a website that can help our various audiences self-select their purchasing path with The BoxMaker is key to providing a streamlined and client-focused web experience. The new site details the many ways to add The BoxMaker as your custom packaging partner, and we hope it will be an effective tool for converting more prospective visitors into valued clients for all three of our sales channels.”



