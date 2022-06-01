Alpek Completes Octal Holding Acquisition

After receiving all necessary approvals from regulatory authorities, Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. finalized its acquisition of Octal Holding SAOC.

Alpek Polyester
Jun 1st, 2022
Berries Pet Sheet 1090x660

Pursuant to the purchase agreement, Alpek acquired 100% of the shares of Octal for U.S. $620 million on a debt-free basis. Financing was secured through a mix of free cash flow generated from existing businesses and dedicated bank loans.

Alpek will assume control of Octal’s operations starting on June 1, 2022. The company expects an accretive EBITDA effect of approximately U.S. $120 million from these assets throughout the remainder of 2022, largely based on the better-than-expected polyester market conditions prevalent in recent months. This would increase the company’s Comparable EBITDA Guidance to U.S. $1,370 million and Reported EBITDA Guidance to U.S. $1,485 million.

“We are pleased to have concluded this acquisition ahead of the expected timeline,” stated José de Jesús Valdez, Alpek’s CEO. “We are excited to welcome Octal’s management team and employees into our family, leveraging their long-standing relationships with customers, their diverse backgrounds, and technical proficiency to drive the company’s long-term growth.”


Alpek Polyester
22 06 01 Beumer Staff Report Rudolf Hausladen New Ceo
Rudolf Hausladen Named CEO of the Beumer Group
Rudolf Hausladen was named CEO of family-owned Beumer Group, effective today. He succeeds Dr. Christoph Beumer who has led the group of companies as CEO and Managing Partner since 2000.
Jun 1st, 2022
Berries Pet Sheet 1090x660
Duck Pro Application1
Duct Tapes
Shurtape Technologies adds Duck Pro® to its line of professional grade duct tapes designed for non-critical, general use applications, including packaging, bundling, sealing, and waterproofing.
May 31st, 2022
Videojet Logo
Videojet, Loftware Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Labeling, Marking, and Coding Automation
Videojet and Loftware’s partnership will change the paradigm for how companies automate printing across production lines, factories, and warehouses, and removing reliance on a proprietary printer/software combination.
May 31st, 2022
Coesia Virtual Event 2022
Coesia Companies to Host Virtual Event to Showcase New Tech and Automation Solutions
On June 14, 2022, the Coesia Virtual Event 2022: Wrap your business, unwrap your potential will go live: a streaming platform for exploring the latest innovations and most advanced technologies of the Group specializing in industrial and packaging solutio
May 27th, 2022
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
Sponsored
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
See how easily the Cognex In-Sight 2800 can automate error detection. Powered by deep learning, it can solve a wide range of inspection applications quickly and easily — no programming experience required.
Apr 20th, 2022
Scott Butler
Jones Family of Companies Welcomes Scott Butler as COO
As it continues to move forward to grow and improve its operations while strengthening its position as a nonwoven manufacturing leader, the Jones Family of Companies re-hired Scott Butler as Chief Operating Officer.
May 24th, 2022
Alliance Logo
Alliance Rubber Co. Named Best Large Company to Work For
Alliance Rubber Co., a global supplier of rubber bands, office, and packaging supplies, was chosen as The Best Large Company to Work for by The Sentinel-Record’s Readers’ Choice Awards.
May 23rd, 2022
Siemens
Servo Drive System
Siemens’ Sinamics S210 drive system with Simotics S-1FK2 servomotors and Simatic S7-1500 controllers is designed for a variety of motion control applications.
May 23rd, 2022
(from left to right) Executive VP Gerry Renzi, President/CEO Fred Rexon Jr., and pāco VP Bill Huffmon
Precision Automation Celebrates 75 Years of Business
2021 marked a milestone anniversary for the Precision Automation® organization as it celebrated 75 years of business. Fred Rexon Sr. began the business by putting a lathe and a drill press in his garage, making parts for local companies.
May 23rd, 2022
Videojet
Module for CIJ Printers
Videojet launches the Videojet SureShot module designed to work with pairs of Videojet CIJ printers. Its alternating print configuration allows one printer to completely take over the printing process while the second printer is offline.
May 20th, 2022
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
Sponsored
Error Detection Automation Simplified: Introducing the In-Sight 2800
See how easily the Cognex In-Sight 2800 can automate error detection. Powered by deep learning, it can solve a wide range of inspection applications quickly and easily — no programming experience required.
Apr 20th, 2022
Core Tigo Inc May 2022 V1
CoreTigo Launches its North America Operations
Following its success in international industrial markets, CoreTigo expanded into the North America market with the opening of a USA-based entity and office, CoreTigo Inc., in Grand Rapids, Mich.
May 18th, 2022
Cfo Press Release 05 2022 (1) 1
Rob Mogren Joins UltraSource LLC as Chief Financial Officer
Mogren comes to UltraSource with significant meat and food industry experience and financial expertise.
May 18th, 2022
Sidel Pressure Safe Gallery
PET Aerosol Container
Sidel’s PressureSAFE™ PET container is designed to provide home and personal care product brands with a more environmentally sustainable dispensing spray packaging. It is approved for the traditional PET recycling stream.
May 17th, 2022
Paperseal Range V2
Graphic Packaging’s Award-winning Hybrid Packaging Delivers on Sustainability
Since its launch in 2020, the PaperSeal® range of trays from Graphic Packaging International has proven it can satisfy the growing imperative for packaging to have greater circularity and be more sustainable.
May 17th, 2022
Sacmi Imola Headquarter
Sacmi Group Posts Record Revenues
Consolidated revenues of more than 1.53 billion euros, up almost 40% on 2020, with sales and orders returning to pre-COVID levels.
May 17th, 2022
Unknown
Slideways Names R.C. Turk its Florida Representative
Slideways, manufacturer of custom and standard plastic components for packaging machines and conveyor systems, named R. C. Turk its representative for Florida.
May 16th, 2022
ROBEX sales engineers demonstrate an automated assembly line to prospects.
RōBEX’s Robotic Automation Expo a Success
Cal Bowers, VP of Growth for RōBEX, estimated that 270 manufacturing customers, potential clients, industry partners, educators, and students attended the 3rd annual 2-day technology demonstration at RōBEX headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio.
May 16th, 2022
Aspen Press & Packaging team members show the installed Fusion C flexographic printing press from PCMC.
PCMC, Hudson-Sharp Install Packaging Equipment at Aspen Press & Packaging
Utah packaging company invested in a Fusion C flexographic printing press from Paper Converting Machine and two Ares 400-SUP standup pouch machines from Hudson-Sharp.
May 16th, 2022
Narrow Stock Truck With Removable Shelves
Narrow Stock Truck
New Age Industrial’s narrow stock truck with removable shelves are ideal for narrow aisle picking, curbside grocery environments, small to medium parts picking, and more. The zero turn truck folds for space-saving storage when empty.
May 12th, 2022
Rollbag R785 With Printer 1000px Png 687x600
PAC Machinery to Exhibit at EXPO PACK México
PAC Machinery (PAC) will showcase its Rollbag R785 automatic bagger at Booth 2236.
May 11th, 2022
Dominologo 5ee2731011a87
Video Focuses on Domino's Customers Financing Program
Domino North America's RELAX Financing program was developed with the express purpose of helping customers upgrade their date coding technology without impact to capital budgets.
May 11th, 2022
Unknown
Linear Motion Bearings
NB Slide Ways from NB Corp. of America are non-recirculating linear motion bearings used primarily in optical and measurement equipment where high precision movement is required.
May 11th, 2022
Newtec Weighing Machines Accurate Weighing
Newtec Shares Buyer’s Guide for Investing in Food Weighing and Sorting Machinery
Newtec realizes the purchase of industrial weighing and sorting machinery for food packhouses is a high capital investment that needs to be carefully researched and considered.
May 11th, 2022
Queens Award 1
Bradman Lake Ltd. Receives The Queen's Award for Enterprise
The company received the award in the International Trade category.
May 11th, 2022
Flex Pak
LasX, Karlville Launch Configure-to-order Equipment for Flexible Packaging Converters
To help flexible packaging converters respond quickly to changing consumer demands and customer requirements, LasX developed FreshFocus, a configure-to-order, laser-based system for creating easy-open and breathable features in packaging films.
May 10th, 2022
Amcorwebsite
Amcor Launches Lift-Off Initiative for Innovative Start-ups
Amcor’s Lift-Off is an open-call initiative aimed at supporting seed stage start-ups focused on innovative packaging solutions and related technologies. Winners will receive $250,000 as well as operational guidance, to take their ideas to the next level.
May 10th, 2022
Kevin Mauger Ncc
Kevin Mauger, NCC Automated Systems, Named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Greater Philadelphia Award Finalist
According to Ernst & Young LLP, Mauger was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria—entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact—among other core contributions and attributes.
May 10th, 2022
Tb Cbc Logo Hires
TricorBraun Acquires UK-Based Continental Bottle Co. and Dibro
TricorBraun acquired Continental Bottle Co., Ltd., a UK glass packaging provider, and its affiliate, UK glass decorator DiBro Ltd. The acquisitions will expand TricorBraun’s European presence.
May 9th, 2022
Mespack Athena
Mespack to Host Exhibit of Flexible Packaging Innovations
On May 10th, Mespack will host an event at its facilities in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda to welcome those attending the Plastic Pouches event organized by AMI and sponsored by Mespack, which will be held May 10-12.
May 6th, 2022
The Unwrapper machine (background) automating the removal of shrink film from corrugated beverage trays. Chris Harris, (foreground) North American Sales Division Manager at Polypack, holding the end-product, a beverage multipack.
Unpacking Machine
Polypack introduces the Unwrapper unpacking machine designed to remove shrink film from corrugated trays.
May 6th, 2022