Alliance Rubber Co. Named Best Large Company to Work For

Alliance Rubber Co., a global supplier of rubber bands, office, and packaging supplies, was chosen as The Best Large Company to Work for by The Sentinel-Record’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

Alliance Rubber Co.
May 23rd, 2022
Alliance Logo

After several weeks of voting by its readers, The Sentinel-Record announced that Alliance Rubber Co. came in first place among many other respected employers in Garland County, Ark. When the news was shared with Bonnie Spencer-Swayze, President of Alliance Rubber Co., she addressed the 164 associates at the Hot Springs, Ark., and Salinas, Calif. locations – crediting the employees for the achievement. She said, “Thank you for making Alliance Rubber such a great place to work! We appreciate each of you!”

