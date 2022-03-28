Brian Croke Promoted to VP Technology of Enercon Industries

“Brian’s uniquely qualified to lead our technology efforts with his field service, project engineering, and product development experience. His work in developing our innovative power supply technology is one of the reasons Enercon is recognized as the market leader in the industries we serve,” says Tim Nimmer, Enercon Co-CEO. Croke also serves on Enercon’s Executive Senior Leadership Team.

In his 25 years at Enercon, Croke has assisted customers at the plant level as a Field Service Engineer, on the engineering side as a Project Engineer & Manager, and on the development side as Director of Research & Development.

Croke says, “In offering our customers the widest range of technology solutions available in the industry, our innovation stems from understanding how our customers need to use our equipment and customizing solutions for them.”

He earned his Electrical Engineering Degree from the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

