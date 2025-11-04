Until recently, packaging engineers have had to approximate their packaging's true, real-world recoverability and sortation performance at recycling facilities. Lab tests, models, or small-scale, periodic audits were about all the info they had to go on to inform their assumptions.
“Until now, many brands and producers have been flying blind on what really happens to their packaging,” says Rebecca Hu-Thrams, co-founder and CEO of Glacier, an AI and robotics company modernizing recycling infrastructure. “Glacier provides the receipts.”
Those “receipts” are now formalized in DataStream, a subscription software platform that Glacier's launching today. The platform gives CPG companies verified, real-world data on how their packaging moves through municipal recycling systems, captured by Glacier’s AI-enabled robotic vision systems operating in Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) across North America. The technology is already active in MRFs serving about one in ten Americans.
Born out of pilot programs with Colgate-Palmolive and Amazon, DataStream is now productized for all brand owners and CPGs to access. This commercialized evolution of Glacier’s early collaborations is a scalable, continuous data service that replaces manual, one-off audits.
Hu-Thrams says the goal is to bridge the long-standing information gap between brands and recyclers. “We wanted to create a unified view that all players could trust to represent what’s actually happening,” she says.
How it works
DataStream compiles data from Glacier’s vision systems operating inside participating MRFs—the facilities that sort curbside recycling streams of paper, plastic, and aluminum.
Each AI-enabled camera continuously captures imagery of packaging on conveyor belts, identifying material types and packaging formats in real time. The model, trained to recognize attributes such as resin type, color, and shape, can distinguish between similar items—like a recyclable HDPE toothpaste tube and a non-recyclable laminated one. Every item that passes under the lens becomes a data point, forming a live picture of what’s recovered and what’s lost.
“The data in our system comes from facilities that are partnering with Glacier,” says Hu-Thrams. “Our facility partners retain ownership of their operational data.” Glacier aggregates and anonymizes that information so brand partners can access category-level insights without exposing individual facility details.
Hu likens it to an energy utility.“You’d never show anyone’s individual power bill,” she says. “But you can analyze total energy use across the grid. We apply that same principle to recycling data.”
For MRFs, the model provides operational visibility, showing contamination or line composition at any given moment. For brands, it delivers performance data tied to specific packaging types or materials. The system is modular and scalable: a brand like Colgate can focus narrowly on HDPE tubes, while another CPG might subscribe to track a portfolio across multiple formats or regions.
Colgate-Palmolive measures real recycling in real time
For Colgate-Palmolive, the path to DataStream began before the platform even existed. The company had already re-engineered its toothpaste tube into a recyclable HDPE format and shared the design across the industry. But turning recyclability “in theory” into recyclability in practice required evidence.
“We wanted to see what was really happening to our tubes once they entered the recycling system,” says Anne Bedarf, Director of Global Packaging & Plastics Sustainability at Colgate-Palmolive.
Colgate partnered with Glacier to install AI camera systems at Mazza Recycling in New Jersey and Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery in California. The vision models were trained to identify toothpaste tubes from among thousands of items moving down each line.
“We enjoyed getting the information so much that we decided to expand to the second MRF in California,” Bedarf recalls. “The goal was gaining real-time insights into how tubes flow through a MRF.”
The data revealed that recyclable tubes were showing up more consistently in sort streams—even in communities that didn’t yet list them as accepted materials. “It confirmed to us that tubes are making it through the system,” says Greg Corra, SVP of Global Packaging at Colgate-Palmolive.
“This is over time,” Corra says. “If you can show the data, helps the MRF operators and municipalities become more comfortable explicitly saying yes."
The pilot replaced Colgate’s reliance on manual bale audits, giving the company continuous visibility into real recovery performance. “It’s a mutually beneficial data thing rather than a competition of who owns the data,” adds Brian McEnroe, who leads sustainability data analytics. “More data for these different entities is better.”
Over months of monitoring, Colgate saw a steady incline in tube recovery rates. Bedarf notes that each new deployment becomes easier as the AI learns. “You have to train it, and it builds up,” she says. “The second one’s a little easier, the third one a little easier. But it’s not like flipping a switch.”
For Colgate, DataStream isn’t just a measurement tool. It’s proof that design choices can translate to real-world outcomes, and that verified data can help drive local acceptance of new packaging materials.
Other brand use cases
While Colgate’s project became the prototype for DataStream’s first deployment, Amazon was among the earliest companies to test how the same AI could answer a different question: what happens to bioplastics once they enter the recycling stream?
At the 2024 Packaging Recycling Summit, Glacier and Amazon presented data from a joint pilot in which AI systems identified bioplastic film and flexible packaging on a MRF paper line. Amazon funded part of the work through its Climate Pledge Fund, a $2 billion venture arm for low-carbon innovation.
“Back in 2019, we knew one of the key challenges was getting a handle on our boxes, plastic wrappers, and packaging,” said Nicholas Ellis, principal at Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, during that presentation. “We needed to understand what happens to it, then improve those designs to make them more recyclable.”
The AI model learned to detect small bioplastic items—produce bags, snack wrappers, and the like—with around 90% accuracy. The results showed that item size, color, and graphics can dramatically influence sortability. For Amazon, those findings informed packaging R&D decisions about material selection and labeling for improved recovery.
From these and other pilots, Glacier has already identified at least three core brand owner or CPG use cases for DataStream:
- Design validation — confirming whether packaging labeled “recyclable” is actually being recovered.
- Material optimization — understanding how design features like color or size affect sortation.
- Circular performance tracking — quantifying regional recovery rates and the effect of consumer education efforts.
“Brands come to us with different questions,” says Hu-Thrams. “Sometimes they want to verify that a change in resin or shape didn’t make packaging harder to recover. Other times, they’re looking for insights on how consumer behavior or labeling affects what makes it into the right bale.”
Hu-Thrams adds that brands beyond the initial pilots are already discovering new ways to use the data. “The technology is the same—it’s just the questions that change,” she says.
The data trust layer
Behind the analytics lies a simple model: Glacier sells access to its insights as a subscription service, built on data generated by its MRF-based AI systems.
Participating MRFs supply raw recycling data but retain ownership; Glacier aggregates it into anonymized, category-level insights. This approach gives CPGs a statistically robust picture of packaging performance nationally or regionally without revealing any single facility’s details.
For subscribers, DataStream functions like a typical SaaS platform. Clients log into a dashboard to view real-time recovery rates, trend graphs, and benchmarks. Subscriptions are modular: a brand may focus narrowly on a single format, like Colgate’s HDPE tubes, or scale up to monitor multiple categories. Glacier’s data scientists help interpret early results and integrate insights into packaging design or sustainability reporting.
Pricing tiers correspond to scope and complexity, allowing smaller brands to start small while providing multinationals with enterprise-level visibility.
For CPGs, the payoff is actionable insight; for MRFs, it’s operational transparency. The relationship is mutually reinforcing. The resulting data ecosystem is designed to reward openness, transparency, and continuous improvement.
Shared source of truth?
If Glacier’s early pilots of what would become DataStream proved anything, it’s that CPGs are eager for real-world feedback loops on packaging performance. With DataStream now active in MRFs serving one in ten Americans, the platform is building one of the most detailed recyclability datasets ever compiled.
For Colgate-Palmolive, the value lies in validation: proving that its HDPE tubes are being recovered in practice. For Amazon’s Climate Pledge, it’s diagnostic: learning which design attributes make flexible bioplastics more recoverable.
Both pilots helped shape DataStream’s foundation, but the brand outcomes speak loudest. Verified data has given Colgate new confidence in advocating for municipal acceptance of tubes, and it’s helping Amazon refine packaging design before products ever reach consumers.
Hu-Thrams sees this data as infrastructure for collaboration among brands, recyclers, and policymakers. “There’s a misconception that recycling is only a local issue,” she says. “But the truth is, the decisions brands make in design and labeling affect recovery everywhere. We’re helping connect those dots with evidence, not anecdotes.”
For packaging engineers and sustainability leads, that kind of evidence is fast becoming essential. As Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs spread across states and countries, verified recyclability data will move from a “nice-to-have” to a requirement.
More broadly, Hu-Thrams says DataStream helps close the gap between packaging design and real-world outcomes. Brands sometimes design for theoretical or "technical" recyclability, but need verified data to prove that their packaging is actually being recovered and recycled in practice.