Colgate & Amazon Turned Recycling Data into Insight; Now Other CPGs Can, Too

Pilots with Colgate-Palmolive and Amazon helped shape Glacier’s new DataStream platform, a subscription tool launched today that lets CPGs verify recyclability performance and close the loop between packaging design and real sortation and recovery outcomes.

Matt Reynolds
Nov 4, 2025
Glacier’s AI system identifies a Colgate toothpaste tube on a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) conveyor line. The system uses optical and material recognition to distinguish HDPE tubes from other plastics, verifying how often they are captured in the recycling stream.
Glacier’s AI system identifies a Colgate toothpaste tube on a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) conveyor line. The system uses optical and material recognition to distinguish HDPE tubes from other plastics, verifying how often they are captured in the recycling stream.
Glacier

Until recently, packaging engineers have had to approximate their packaging's true, real-world recoverability and sortation performance  at recycling facilities. Lab tests, models, or small-scale, periodic audits were about all the info they had to go on to inform their assumptions. 

“Until now, many brands and producers have been flying blind on what really happens to their packaging,” says Rebecca Hu-Thrams, co-founder and CEO of Glacier, an AI and robotics company modernizing recycling infrastructure. “Glacier provides the receipts.”

Those “receipts” are now formalized in DataStream, a subscription software platform that Glacier's launching today. The platform gives CPG companies verified, real-world data on how their packaging moves through municipal recycling systems, captured by Glacier’s AI-enabled robotic vision systems operating in Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) across North America. The technology is already active in MRFs serving about one in ten Americans.

Born out of pilot programs with Colgate-Palmolive and Amazon, DataStream is now productized for all brand owners and CPGs to access. This commercialized evolution of Glacier’s early collaborations is a scalable, continuous data service that replaces manual, one-off audits.

Hu-Thrams says the goal is to bridge the long-standing information gap between brands and recyclers. “We wanted to create a unified view that all players could trust to represent what’s actually happening,” she says.

A stream of recycled waste, mostly packaging, enters Glacier's AI-supported robotic sortation equipment.A stream of recycled waste, mostly packaging, enters Glacier's AI-supported robotic sortation equipment.GlacierHow it works

DataStream compiles data from Glacier’s vision systems operating inside participating MRFs—the facilities that sort curbside recycling streams of paper, plastic, and aluminum.

Each AI-enabled camera continuously captures imagery of packaging on conveyor belts, identifying material types and packaging formats in real time. The model, trained to recognize attributes such as resin type, color, and shape, can distinguish between similar items—like a recyclable HDPE toothpaste tube and a non-recyclable laminated one. Every item that passes under the lens becomes a data point, forming a live picture of what’s recovered and what’s lost.

“The data in our system comes from facilities that are partnering with Glacier,” says Hu-Thrams. “Our facility partners retain ownership of their operational data.” Glacier aggregates and anonymizes that information so brand partners can access category-level insights without exposing individual facility details.

Hu likens it to an energy utility.“You’d never show anyone’s individual power bill,” she says. “But you can analyze total energy use across the grid. We apply that same principle to recycling data.”

For MRFs, the model provides operational visibility, showing contamination or line composition at any given moment. For brands, it delivers performance data tied to specific packaging types or materials. The system is modular and scalable: a brand like Colgate can focus narrowly on HDPE tubes, while another CPG might subscribe to track a portfolio across multiple formats or regions.Glacier’s DataStream platform aggregates detection data from multiple MRFs into a brand-facing dashboard. The tool allows CPGs to visualize recovery trends, compare packaging types, and quantify recyclability performance region by region.Glacier’s DataStream platform aggregates detection data from multiple MRFs into a brand-facing dashboard. The tool allows CPGs to visualize recovery trends, compare packaging types, and quantify recyclability performance region by region.Glacier

Colgate-Palmolive measures real recycling in real time

For Colgate-Palmolive, the path to DataStream began before the platform even existed. The company had already re-engineered its toothpaste tube into a recyclable HDPE format and shared the design across the industry. But turning recyclability “in theory” into recyclability in practice required evidence.

“We wanted to see what was really happening to our tubes once they entered the recycling system,” says Anne Bedarf, Director of Global Packaging & Plastics Sustainability at Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate partnered with Glacier to install AI camera systems at Mazza Recycling in New Jersey and Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery in California. The vision models were trained to identify toothpaste tubes from among thousands of items moving down each line.

Companies in this article
Glacier
Colgate-Palmolive
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Related Stories
As Rebecca Hu of Glacier and Greg Corra of Colgate-Palmolive explained, AI is enabling the collection of tube recycling data in real time at the MRF.
Recycling
Colgate, Amazon Report ‘History-Making’ Progress with AI for Recycling
Prs Logo Icon Small Color No Date Rework
Recycling
Live at PRS Day Two: Strategies from Google, Amazon, and Colgate-Palmolive
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Recycling
Through the Line Podcast: Kopu Water Brings Aluminum Bottles to Luxury Hotels
Innovative packaging solutions
Sponsor Content
Innovative packaging solutions
Machinery Basics
View More »
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Filling/capping, liquid & viscous
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
View More »
Top Stories
Glacier’s AI system identifies a Colgate toothpaste tube on a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) conveyor line. The system uses optical and material recognition to distinguish HDPE tubes from other plastics, verifying how often they are captured in the recycling stream.
Recycling
Colgate & Amazon Turned Recycling Data into Insight; Now Other CPGs Can, Too
Pilots with Colgate-Palmolive and Amazon helped shape Glacier’s new DataStream platform, a subscription tool launched today that lets CPGs verify recyclability performance and close the loop between packaging design and real sortation and recovery outcomes.
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Recycling
Through the Line Podcast: Kopu Water Brings Aluminum Bottles to Luxury Hotels
Under the 2018–2025 Global Commitment, participating brands reduced virgin plastic use, tripled recycled content, and cut 775,000 tonnes of problematic packaging — avoiding the use of one barrel of oil every second.
Sustainable Packaging
With EMF’s New 2030 Plastics Agenda Targets, Signatories Pivot from Ambition to Scale
Logo Web
Home
Nextloop Americas Receives FDA LNO, Develops AI Sorting
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
What's in store for CPGs in 2025 and beyond? Packaging World editors explore the survey responses from 118 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG Packaging World readers for its new Annual Outlook Report.
Download
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Looking for CPG-focused digital transformation solutions? Download our editor-curated list from PACK EXPO featuring top companies offering warehouse management, ERP, digital twin, and MES software with supply chain visibility and analytics capabilities—all tailored specifically for CPG operations.
Download Now
List: Digitalization Companies From PACK EXPO
Products
Picture1
Integrated Lane Dividing Solution
Morrison Container Handling Solutions space-saving Swing Gate Laner prioritizes efficient pack pattern creation.
Box Handling Solution
AI Sustainability Platform
More Products
In Print
Packaging World October 2025
October 2025
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1136 Pw Humanoid Robots
Trends
Humanoid Robots in Packaging and Processing: 2025 Status Report
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
View More »