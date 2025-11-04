Glacier’s AI system identifies a Colgate toothpaste tube on a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) conveyor line. The system uses optical and material recognition to distinguish HDPE tubes from other plastics, verifying how often they are captured in the recycling stream.

Until recently, packaging engineers have had to approximate their packaging's true, real-world recoverability and sortation performance at recycling facilities. Lab tests, models, or small-scale, periodic audits were about all the info they had to go on to inform their assumptions.

“Until now, many brands and producers have been flying blind on what really happens to their packaging,” says Rebecca Hu-Thrams, co-founder and CEO of Glacier, an AI and robotics company modernizing recycling infrastructure. “Glacier provides the receipts.”

Those “receipts” are now formalized in DataStream, a subscription software platform that Glacier's launching today. The platform gives CPG companies verified, real-world data on how their packaging moves through municipal recycling systems, captured by Glacier’s AI-enabled robotic vision systems operating in Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) across North America. The technology is already active in MRFs serving about one in ten Americans.

Born out of pilot programs with Colgate-Palmolive and Amazon, DataStream is now productized for all brand owners and CPGs to access. This commercialized evolution of Glacier’s early collaborations is a scalable, continuous data service that replaces manual, one-off audits.

Hu-Thrams says the goal is to bridge the long-standing information gap between brands and recyclers. “We wanted to create a unified view that all players could trust to represent what’s actually happening,” she says.

How it works

DataStream compiles data from Glacier’s vision systems operating inside participating MRFs—the facilities that sort curbside recycling streams of paper, plastic, and aluminum.

Each AI-enabled camera continuously captures imagery of packaging on conveyor belts, identifying material types and packaging formats in real time. The model, trained to recognize attributes such as resin type, color, and shape, can distinguish between similar items—like a recyclable HDPE toothpaste tube and a non-recyclable laminated one. Every item that passes under the lens becomes a data point, forming a live picture of what’s recovered and what’s lost.

“The data in our system comes from facilities that are partnering with Glacier,” says Hu-Thrams. “Our facility partners retain ownership of their operational data.” Glacier aggregates and anonymizes that information so brand partners can access category-level insights without exposing individual facility details.

Hu likens it to an energy utility.“You’d never show anyone’s individual power bill,” she says. “But you can analyze total energy use across the grid. We apply that same principle to recycling data.”

For MRFs, the model provides operational visibility, showing contamination or line composition at any given moment. For brands, it delivers performance data tied to specific packaging types or materials. The system is modular and scalable: a brand like Colgate can focus narrowly on HDPE tubes, while another CPG might subscribe to track a portfolio across multiple formats or regions.

Colgate-Palmolive measures real recycling in real time

For Colgate-Palmolive, the path to DataStream began before the platform even existed. The company had already re-engineered its toothpaste tube into a recyclable HDPE format and shared the design across the industry. But turning recyclability “in theory” into recyclability in practice required evidence.

“We wanted to see what was really happening to our tubes once they entered the recycling system,” says Anne Bedarf, Director of Global Packaging & Plastics Sustainability at Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate partnered with Glacier to install AI camera systems at Mazza Recycling in New Jersey and Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery in California. The vision models were trained to identify toothpaste tubes from among thousands of items moving down each line.