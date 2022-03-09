Rekha Jones Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer for Shorr Packaging

In her new role, Jones will oversee all elements of the company's people strategy in furtherance of the company’s mission to establish Shorr Packaging as a premium provider of packaging supplies, systems, and support in the markets Shorr serves.

Shorr Packaging Corp.
Mar 9th, 2022
She will also engage across the business to support Shorr as the employer of choice across the ever-growing supply chain industry.

“Rekha is the senior leader to help us accelerate the building of our already energized and high-performing team,” said Rob Onorato, CEO. “She has proven herself a strategic and dynamic leader who understands the unique needs and challenges of supply chain organizations and leads with her expertise and values. We are thrilled to have her on board.”

Prior to joining Shorr, Jones served as a senior human resource leader at various enterprise-level organizations. Most recently, Rekha served as VP, Global Human Resources for a global housewares company where she supported the company’s aggressive growth plans by architecting the brand’s recruitment strategy, crafting its diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, and by greatly augmenting the employee retention rates via enhanced onboarding programs, leadership development, employee engagement initiatives and a flexible, hybrid work model (amongst various other strategies).

“Shorr has a long, deeply-respected organizational reputation, and it’s an honor to join the company’s senior leadership team,” Jones said. “Since my very first day, I’ve continued to learn from my fellow employee-owners, and I look forward to assisting Rob [Onorato] with the execution of his vision of strategic growth at Shorr. We have the unique opportunity to continue to solidify Shorr as the leading packaging and supply chain organization, across the Americas, in part by positioning the brand as the top-tier destination for job seekers in our industry.” 

Jones holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from The University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Shorr Packaging Corp.
Mar 9th, 2022
