Lenze Americas Makes Key Executive Management Appointments

Lenze appointed Tom Mathias President and CEO and Michael Harper Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Lenze
Mar 4th, 2022

“We are delighted to have Tom join our North American team,” said Christian Wendler, chairman of the Lenze executive board. “With his addition, we have gained an executive manager with in-depth industry knowledge and many years of relevant experience. Tom was very successful in his management positions at various industrial companies. We look forward to having him lead our Lenze Americas team into the future and drive our company growth in this very important market. Lenze’s automation expertise can make a real difference for machine builders looking for higher productivity, better energy efficiency, and lower system cost.”Tom MathiasTom Mathias

Mathias’ 25 years of experience in the industrial automation industry include roles of increasing responsibility with GE, FANUC, Parker Hannifin, and Omron in Europe, Japan, and the Americas. Most recently, he was president & CEO of Omron Robotics & Safety Technologies. He has expertise in global general management, sales leadership, and merger/integration.

“Lenze is a world-class automation company, and I join the team with both a deep respect for the company’s history and genuine appreciation for our future potential in the Americas,” said Mathias. “I’m thrilled to join the Lenze organization and look forward to working together with our customers, partners, and employees to continue delivering best-in-class automation solutions.”

Mathias holds a B.S. in electrical and electronics engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Wendler also issued a statement on the appointment of Michael Harper, “We are excited to welcome Mike to the Lenze Americas team, and look forward to supporting his plans to strategically develop sales and significantly expand our market share in North America. His in-depth knowledge of robotics, motion control, and industrial automation will be a real asset to our sales channel and our customers.”

Mike HarperMike HarperHarper is an experienced sales professional, with extensive expertise in strategic growth leadership and sales management. His industry background includes many years in sales leadership positions at Festo, Soft Robotics, and AutoGuide Mobile Robots.

“I look forward to contributing to Lenze Americas continuous path of growth in North America and reinforcing its strong reputation as a responsive and technology-forward automation company,” said Harper. “For me, customer success and satisfaction should be the key drivers in every step of our business development and improvement.”

Harper holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Georgia Tech and an M.B.A. in finance from East Carolina University.


