Lori Gobris Joins Michelman as Global Marketing Manager for Circular Economy

Gobris will lead Michelman’s efforts to continue to expand and broaden solutions in the sustainable packaging market space in both fiber based and film-based solutions. She brings with her nearly 30 years of paper and flexible packaging experience, most recently as a Senior Marketing Manager at Amcor, leading segments across multiple flexible packaging market applications. Before that, she held various technical and marketing roles at Coating Excellence and International Paper.

The company has been opening new markets for paper & film packaging since creating its first repulpable water-based coating over 50 years ago. Its current barrier & functional coatings for paper and film make it possible to develop recyclable, repulpable, and industrially compostable packaging.

Explains Rick Michelman, the company's President & CEO, "We design solutions with the Circular Economy in mind and look forward to Lori using her market expertise and industry knowledge to collaborate with our Michelman team to commercialize innovative solutions to create planet positive packaging end-of-life."

Adds Gobris, "Sustainability is a passion of mine, and two of the reasons I chose Michelman is its purpose of Innovating a Sustainable Future and its long history of developing solutions for sustainable packaging. I am excited to collaborate with an incredible team of experts to identify new opportunities to create a more Circular Economy."



