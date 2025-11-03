Under the 2018–2025 Global Commitment , participating brands reduced virgin plastic use, tripled recycled content, and cut 775,000 tonnes of problematic packaging — avoiding the use of one barrel of oil every second.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s 2030 Plastics Agenda, announced today, is less a new set of corporate promises, and more of a tactical pivot. It reframes the problem of plastic pollution as one that brand owners, CPGs, and retailers with private label brands can only solve through a deliberate mix of aligned individual actions. That means pre-competitive resource and info sharing, multi-stakeholder (including competitors) collaborative projects, and joint advocacy for policies that make the economics of circularity feasible at scale.

EMF presents this new Agenda as a practical blueprint for the next five years, focused on three systemic barriers it says the market has so far struggled to fix, namely scaling reuse, tackling flexible packaging, and building collection and recycling infrastructure. Ellen MacArthur Foundation

Snapshot of the 2030 Plastics Agenda

The Agenda organizes business action around three mutually reinforcing levers:

Individual action : Keep pushing packaging redesign, recycled content and product-level reuse where feasible.

Collaborative action : Catalyze at-scale demonstrators (multi-brand, multi-retailer, city/country scale) that can reveal what policy and infrastructure investment is needed.

Collective advocacy: Brands, CPGs, retailers, and their suppliers band together to shape consistent, robust policies (EPR, fiscal incentives, rules on problematic materials) so the economics of circular options actually stack up.

Importantly, EMF tightens and simplifies metrics for corporate reporting: for brands and retailers the central metric becomes virgin-plastic reduction, which the Agenda argues captures the net effect of reduction, reuse and recycled content approaches. The report also promises to prioritize collaborative pilots in the Global South and to openly share both successes and failures.