This annual honor is awarded to an Eriez manufacturers’ representative firm for outstanding contributions to the advancement of the ideals and mission of Eriez and is exemplified by superior sales performance, providing customers high quality service and support, and striving to conduct affairs in an efficient, capable and friendly manner.

“The Hi Pro sales team had an exceptional 2021, exceeding goals in all assigned markets, all assigned products and setting a new territory record for overall order performance,” says Eriez USA Senior Sales Director Dave Heubel. “Since 2001, Hi Pro has represented Eriez with remarkable technical skills, professionalism and integrity, ensuring our mutual customers have a top-notch experience before and after the sale.”



The Hi Pro team includes Russ Campbell, Randy Klinger, and Justin Story.





