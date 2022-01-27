Südpack Launches Redesigned Website

Throughout the ambitious relaunch project, the basic idea of the customer journey was the primary focus. The new online concept is therefore based on a brand-new page structure with an intuitive, simple user interface and appealing content that is easy to reach.

Navigation through the main pages and subpages is clear, logical, and self-explanatory. Special attention was paid to making sure that all of the subpages have clear descriptions so website visitors can be led directly to the desired content while also being animated to visit additional pages.

Simple product filters make it easy to find specific products for a wide variety of applications – and lead to the desired destination with just a few clicks. It is possible to filter by application or product group and also based on the packaging system or sustainability aspects. For example, it is possible to search for packaging solutions for sausage, meat, vegan products or dairy products. If visitors are more interested in sustainable packaging concepts, they are specifically redirected to the subpages that focus on sustainability. Moreover, it is also possible to search for films with specific features, such as whether they are resealable, peelable, or offer barrier functions.

In addition to an attractive company page that focuses particularly on sustainability, the new presence offers three additional areas: film solutions for food, technical films and compounds, and film solutions for the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

The heart of a website is basically always its content. Because “in the digital world, attractively presenting your product and service portfolio is no longer enough. Content is the key to success and added value for our customers is our goal,” explained Valeska Haux, VP Strategic Marketing at Südpack. “Which is why we have created a great deal of new content in order to engage visitors with our specialist knowledge and industrial expertise, our pioneering solutions and also our passion for everything we do.”



