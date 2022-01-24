The BoxMaker’s Arkansas Plant Begins Production

The BoxMaker, a manufacturer of digitally printed and finished corrugated packaging, began construction of the new manufacturing plant in 2021 as part of a multimillion-dollar investment to support its online web-to-print e-commerce platform, Fantastapack.com, as well as its growing Trade Services division. The new location will further The BoxMaker's quest to effectively address growing demand across the country for digitally produced packaging and displays.

The BoxMaker began investing in digital print and finishing equipment in 2011 at their manufacturing headquarters located just outside of Seattle, Wash. Regarding the decision to build their 2nd manufacturing facility in Northwest Arkansas, Richard Brown, The BoxMaker's President and Co-Owner, said, "Our new plant in Lowell doubles our capacity to provide high graphics corrugated packaging to clients of both The BoxMaker and Fantastapack. Additionally, it helps us reach clients swiftly across the country, delivering the packaging solutions they need promptly, which enables them to focus on growing their business."

The 62,000 sq ft plant features a diverse collection of industry-leading digital production equipment, including The BoxMaker's 2nd HP PageWide C500 printing press, a Highcon Beam 2C laser cutting and creasing machine, and a fleet of high-speed tool-less digital CAD cutting machines.

This expansion will also support The BoxMaker's Trade Services program. When asked how this new plant will impact their Trade Partner clients, Brett Kirkpatrick, Director of Trade Business, said, “We are thrilled to serve fellow members of the trade community with digitally printed corrugated products across the country so that they may offer these game-changing solutions to their customers without additional equipment investments. Digital print is the future, and with The BoxMaker as their partner, other corrugated converters can start offering that future to their existing clients today.”



