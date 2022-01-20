Robatech to Offer Events on Adhesive Application Solutions in E-commerce

Robatech will present solutions for the efficient application of tear strips and silicone release liners to cardboard and plastic and for the sealing of on-demand packaging.

Shipping boxes and shipping pouches can easily be opened with a tear strip and sealed with a silicone release liner. Robatech presents a new coating head that applies adhesive so precisely that packaging manufacturers can apply tear strips and silicone release lines directly to shipping packages at high production speeds and with great precision. This solution increases productivity and is sustainable at the same time.

The trend towards so-called on-demand packaging - i.e., customized shipping packaging - requires flexible adhesive application solutions. Robatech’s system components are modular. Thus, customers can configure their adhesive application system individually. In doing so, they benefit worldwide from Robatech’s many years of experience in the packaging industry, comprehensive advice, and competent service.

Sustainable adhesive application for e-commerce packaging.








