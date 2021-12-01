PCMC Opens Packaging Innovation Center

The more than 4,700 sq ft Packaging Innovation Center will be the home of a Fusion C flexographic press, Hudson-Sharp’s Ares 400-SUP stand-up pouch machine, a Meridian Elite laser anilox cleaner, an ELS-MAX inline press, and the ION digital printing platform. These machines will be available for demonstrations, as well as for hands-on learning and training opportunities. The state-of-the-art center also features industry-leading tools and supplies for anilox sleeves, plate-mounting, color-proofing, plate and print inspection, sleeve-cleaning, and plate sleeves and tapes.

“We’re excited to be able to welcome printing and converting customers into our facility to experience our innovations firsthand,” said Rodney Pennings, PCMC’s Director of Sales–Printing, Coating and Laminating. “Our new Packaging Innovation Center is a vision that we’ve had for several years, and it’s rewarding to see it finally be completed.”

“The Packaging Innovation Center will allow Hudson-Sharp customers to complete trials in person on our equipment,” said Scott Romenesko, PCMC’s Director of Sales–Bag Converting. “It will be a valuable tool for our customers as they evaluate the best equipment to meet their needs.” An open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in the spring of 2022. Additional partnerships and educational events will be announced in the coming months.



