RH Brown Co. Joins Bastian Solutions

RH Brown Co., a fourth-generation family-owned material handling solution provider is the newest Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, member company.

RH Brown Co.
Nov 30th, 2021
Conveyor Pic

This opportunity gives Bastian Solutions the ability to provide extended support to current Pacific Northwest customers, while offering advanced automation capabilities to RH Brown’s existing clients.

“RH Brown has been providing their customers with top of the line material handling solutions for more than one hundred years,” says President Aaron Jones of Bastian Solutions, “The similarities in mission and core values between our two companies are remarkable. We are confident that the synergies between our two companies will lead to great success in the years to come.”

RH Brown has a deep history in the area – founded in 1911, the business began by selling bicycles and miscellaneous industrial equipment as Washington Cycle Supply Co. As the business evolved, RH Brown Co. was born, representing a wide variety of industrial supplies and material handling equipment. Today RH Brown Co. is widely recognized as one of the country’s premier material handling system integration companies.

Both companies pride themselves on forming strong and lasting customer relationships.

“I’m excited about the positive impact this deal will have on the future of RH Brown,” said President Scott Larsen of RH Brown Co., “Bastian Solutions and Toyota are unquestionable leaders in our industry, and I am confident the combination of our two teams will be successful.”


RH Brown Co.
Bastian Solutions
