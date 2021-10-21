Spartech Names Kevin Wilson Account Manager—Healthcare & Specialty Packaging

Wilson will be responsible for managing client accounts to ensure the development and delivery of custom, plastics-based packaging solutions for Spartech business segments, including healthcare, specialty packaging, food and beverage, and more.

Spartech Corporation
Oct 21st, 2021
Prior to joining Spartech, Wilson accrued over 15 years of technical experience in polymer films with expertise in healthcare and electronic packaging and has also earned Six Sigma Green Belt Certification. He has a proven background in: PVC films for the card and print markets; barrier films used in pharmaceutical and medical device packaging; and clean room contamination control products for pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Wilson is a candidate for a Master of Science in Management from the Gies College of Business, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and earned a Bachelor of Arts, General Studies from Eastern Illinois University.


