Spartech Names Kevin Wilson Account Manager—Healthcare & Specialty Packaging

Prior to joining Spartech, Wilson accrued over 15 years of technical experience in polymer films with expertise in healthcare and electronic packaging and has also earned Six Sigma Green Belt Certification. He has a proven background in: PVC films for the card and print markets; barrier films used in pharmaceutical and medical device packaging; and clean room contamination control products for pharmaceutical and medical device companies.
Wilson is a candidate for a Master of Science in Management from the Gies College of Business, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and earned a Bachelor of Arts, General Studies from Eastern Illinois University.