Apex Filling Supports Empowering Women in Manufacturing

Sponsored in part by Apex Filling Systems, this event for local youths will educate girls about careers in which women are traditionally under-represented.
Apex Filling Systems CEO Alicia Cannon will be the keynote speaker for an upcoming N.E.W (Non-Traditional Employment for Women) Conference.
