Jim Navin, Founder of Spee-Dee Passes Away

In 1981 Mr. Navin founded Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery in Sturtevant, WI, where his love of engineering and his entrepreneurial spirit were showcased over the next 40 years, retiring at age 77. His three sons now run the company which has grown to over 100 employees, who design packaging machines for some of the world’s largest food companies. His most impactful life lessons for his son’s Dave, Paul, and Mark will remain his infectious positive attitude and his love for family, friends, and the Spee-Dee Team.

Read Mr. Navin’s full obituary at https://www.derrickfuneralhome.com/obituary/Jim-Navin.



