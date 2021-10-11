Nobelus Film Receives Pinnacle Product Award

The antibacterial laminate is produced with organic matter which destroys bacteria and inhibits the spread of germs on the film surface. The organic nature of the overlaminate makes it safe for use on children’s books, menus, medical collateral, and any products where cleanliness and consumer safety are key. The laminate is available in a high-gloss or dead-flat matte finish and boasts outstanding clarity, strength, flexibility, and adhesion.

“Print service providers and brand owners continue to search for ways to support stricter hygiene standards and we are pleased to be recognized for bringing innovative solutions to our industry,” states Tom Snooks, Product Manager for Nobelus.

