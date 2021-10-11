Nobelus Film Receives Pinnacle Product Award

Nobelus’ PlatinumOPP™ antibacterial thermal laminate film won first place in the Laminates, Adhesives, Films, and Coatings category in the PRINTING United Alliance product competition.

Nobelus
Oct 11th, 2021
The antibacterial laminate is produced with organic matter which destroys bacteria and inhibits the spread of germs on the film surface. The organic nature of the overlaminate makes it safe for use on children’s books, menus, medical collateral, and any products where cleanliness and consumer safety are key. The laminate is available in a high-gloss or dead-flat matte finish and boasts outstanding clarity, strength, flexibility, and adhesion.

“Print service providers and brand owners continue to search for ways to support stricter hygiene standards and we are pleased to be recognized for bringing innovative solutions to our industry,” states Tom Snooks, Product Manager for Nobelus.

Nobelus
Oct 11th, 2021
Modular Clamping System
Modular Pull Clamping System
IMAO Fixtureworks’ modular pull clamping system allows for 5-axis machining without tool interference. It can also be used as a mechanical zero point clamping system for quick fixture change with 0.005 mm accuracy.
Oct 11th, 2021
M30 R Series Screen
Metal Detection System
At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Mettler-Toledo launched the M30 R-Series GC metal detection systems, featuring SENSE™ software, designed to identify contaminants in a wide range of food manufacturing applications.
Oct 8th, 2021
Ap10 2 Layer Cmyk Io Link
Electronic Position Indicator
SIKO’s AP10 IO-Link electronic position indicator with communication interface is used for monitored format adjustment to reduce setup times and increase machine efficiency.
Oct 8th, 2021
Logo Smurfit Kappa Png
Smurfit Kappa Acquires Verzuolo
Smurfit Kappa Group plc acquired Verzuolo, a 600,000 ton paperboard mill in Northern Italy for €360 million.
Oct 8th, 2021
Handled with care: Your cookies and crackers deserve the best!
Handled with care: Your cookies and crackers deserve the best!
They are a delight around the world – and a challenge for manufacturers everywhere. The guide provides an analysis of the market trends and the corresponding requirements focusing on handling and infeed technology.
Oct 1st, 2021
Andrew Vegas 2021[1]
E-Pak Machinery’s Andrew Hillman Completes PMMIU Certified Trainer Course
This certification gives him the strategies and tactics to train across all employee skill levels, including service technicians, service and training managers, maintenance technicians, internal trainers, and line supervisors.
Oct 7th, 2021
Rrd Logo Dark Blue Rgb (1)
RRD Survey Reveals Differences in Consumer Expectations and Marketer Priorities in 2021
The study released by R.R. Donnelley reveals that traditional marketing channels, including word of mouth, direct mail, and in-store signage, are largely untapped by marketers.
Oct 6th, 2021
234 A7284
Mobile Industrial Robots Teams with CSi palletising to Automate Material Transport Within CPG Facilities
The first offering includes CSi palletising’s infeed layer palletizer integrated with Mobile Industrial Robots' (MiR) new MiR1350 autonomous mobile robot to help fully automate the transport of heavy pallets of materials within CPG/FMCG facilities.
Oct 6th, 2021
Co Pilot Max 512i Turbo
Inkjet Printer
Squid Ink Mfg.’s CoPilot Max 512i Turbo inkjet printer is designed to print hi-resolution characters on porous or non-porous surfaces. It prints at speeds up to 480 ft/min.
Oct 6th, 2021
Creapaper grasspap
Ranpak Makes Strategic Investment in Creapaper GmbH
Ranpak Holdings Corp. invested in Creapaper GmbH, the inventor of grasspaper and provider of grasspaper products.
Oct 5th, 2021
Handled with care: Your cookies and crackers deserve the best!
Handled with care: Your cookies and crackers deserve the best!
They are a delight around the world – and a challenge for manufacturers everywhere. The guide provides an analysis of the market trends and the corresponding requirements focusing on handling and infeed technology.
Oct 1st, 2021
Regal Rexnord Powertrain Brands
Regal Beloit Completes Merger with Rexnord PMC Creating Regal Rexnord Corp.
The new company will bring an expanded range of product and digital solutions aimed at helping increase customers’ efficiency and productivity.
Oct 5th, 2021
Ts+
Ensure Critical Temperature Control in a Variety of Media with the TS+ Sensor
Probe-style temperature measurement for industrial applications .
Oct 4th, 2021
Tx700 Fb
Turck Launches IP69K Rated HMI/PLC, Ideal for Food & Beverage Industry
TX700FB family provides visualization and control for high-pressure washdown.
Oct 4th, 2021
Matthew Wright 10 18 E1547321527692
Specright CEO Matthew Wright Publishes Book on the Evolution of Products and Packaging
Wright documents his 20 year journey as a packaging executive and the monumental shifts that affect the industry still today—and how professionals can prepare for what’s next.
Oct 4th, 2021
Untitled
The BoxMaker’s Kristi Duvall Receives Industry Award for Wide Format Printing
Kristi Duvall, Vice President of Sales for The BoxMaker, received the 2021 Women in Wide Format Award from Big Picture Magazine.
Oct 1st, 2021
01078 Ppc Fp Logo Tm Cc 1024x192 Compressed 1
GTCR Acquires PPC Flexible Packaging
GTCR, a private equity firm, acquired PPC Flexible Packaging, a manufacturer of flexible films, bags, pouches, and prototype packaging.
Oct 1st, 2021
Quadflex Recyclable Pet
Recyclable Flat Bottom Pouch
ProAmpac launches the QUADFLEX® recyclable flat bottom pouch that utilizes its R-2000 recyclable laminated mono PE film and is available in either a side gusseted with flat or pinched bottom stand up pouch.
Sep 29th, 2021
Index
Leibinger Coding and Marking Systems Acquires SIS Ink Solution
Leibinger, a manufacturer of continuous inkjet solutions, acquired SIS Ink Solution, a manufacturing of continuous inkjet ink and solvent products that are used around the world.
Sep 28th, 2021
Toray Aerial 2021 Final For Pr
Toray Plastics Begins Production of PP Film Line
Toray Plastics’ Torayfan® Division’s new, state-of-the-art, 8.7-meter, five-layer, in-line coating PP film line with automated slitting began producing commercial volumes of packaging and label films in May.
Sep 28th, 2021
Untitled
Robotic Handling System
Agr International’s Gawis AF robotic handling system, in conjunction with the Gawis 4D measurement system, provides a solution for meeting both the need for comprehensive testing/measurement of bottles as well as a means to address throughput demands.
Sep 28th, 2021
Covectra Banner New 1400x829
Covectra: Enhanced Smart Label and Mobile Authentication
StellaGuard enhancements are designed to allow consumers to more easily and accurately identify, authenticate, and track genuine products and combat counterfeiting using their Android or Apple mobile device.
Sep 24th, 2021
Beckhoff Orlando Office
Beckhoff USA Opens Florida Office
The Orlando facility will boost sales and engineering support for a wide range of industries with a special focus on entertainment applications.
Sep 24th, 2021
Press Photo Posital Encoders+wheels
Posital to Showcase Programmable Position Sensors/Encoders at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SL-6358! Posital will showcase its programmable position sensors/encoders designed to provide cost-efficient versatility for packaging applications.
Sep 24th, 2021
Michelman 10th Annual Community Day Set High Resolution Image
Michelman Celebrates 10th Annual Global Day of Service
Today marks Michelman's 10th Anniversary of its annual Commitment to Community Day. Its over 400 global associates volunteer for various charitable and non-profit organizations throughout the USA, Belgium, India, Luxembourg, Japan, Singapore, and China.
Sep 24th, 2021
Medical Vials Cold Chain 5f2ad373de2f6 png
ISTA Pharma Committee Technical Exchange: Oct. 5 and 12
The Oct 5 session will include an update on latest activities in temperature-controlled logistics (new glossary of terms, guidance document updates) and the Oct. 12 session will be an open industry discussion about trends, standard 20 and 7E.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Logo Ra Jones
R.A Jones to Showcase its Multi-packing Machine at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-4400! R.A Jones will showcase its Meridian XR MPS-300 multi-packer for canned foods.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Untitled
nVenia to Host Headquarters Grand Opening
nVenia, a Duravant company, will hold a Manufacturing Day and Grand Opening event on October 1 to celebrate its workforce and the grand opening of its new headquarters in Wood Dale, Ill.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Columbia
Collaborative Robot Palletizer
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-2838! Columbia/Okura LLC will launch its upgraded miniPAL® 2.0 collaborative robot palletizer featuring a UR10e cobot arm by Universal Robots.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Untitled
Vacuum Packaging Machine
Greif-Velox’s VeloVac FIBC uses a specially designed vacuum process to fill ultra-lightweight powders, such as carbon black and fumed silica, in a clean, safe manner into FIBCs.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Silgan Manufacturing Sites Receive ISCC PLUS Certification
Silgan Dispensing announced that two of its plants in Connecticut, Thomaston and Watertown, attained ISCC PLUS Certification.
Sep 22nd, 2021