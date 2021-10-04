Specright CEO Matthew Wright Publishes Book on the Evolution of Products and Packaging

Wright documents his 20 year journey as a packaging executive and the monumental shifts that affect the industry still today—and how professionals can prepare for what’s next.

Specright
Oct 4th, 2021
Matthew Wright 10 18 E1547321527692

The Evolution of Products and Packaging follow’s Wright’s journey with attention to the failures and challenges he experienced as a result of poor packaging and product data management.

“I lived through monumental shifts like retailer influence, globalization, and consumers demanding more variety and sustainability when it came to products and packaging,” Wright said. “This resulted in an explosion of data that companies needed to manage, and it was clear to me that the industry needed to evolve to keep up.”

In one example, he recalls how his company produced 500,000 boxes for a retailer that had to be dumped in a landfill because of an incorrect specification. Experiences like this ultimately led him to found Specright in 2016 to solve the problem once and for all.

“Matthew’s book provides a first-hand account of the market and consumer shifts that have transformed our industry,” said Jay Singh, Professor & Packaging Program Director, Orfalea College of Business, Cal Poly State University San Luis Obispo. “Furthermore, he outlines a vision for how we can make better, sustainable and more innovative products and packaging through a data-driven approach. This is a must read for both students and experienced professionals alike."

AJ Gruber has navigated these trends firsthand as President & CEO of the International Safe Transit Association, an organization that writes test procedures defining how packages should perform to ensure protection of their contents.

“Packaging has evolved from transportation to a critical part of the product – and it’s still evolving. Trends like eCommerce, sustainability, and globalization are putting more pressure on packaging and products than ever before,” Gruber said. “Matthew explains not only why that is, but how professionals can stay ahead of the curve when it comes to the future of products and packaging.”

“In order to prepare for the future, we have to understand the past and how packaging and product manufacturing got to this point,” Wright added. “There will always be challenges in our industry, but if we take a spec-first, data driven approach to making products and packaging, I’m confident the next generation will be prepared to face whatever comes their way.

Ts+
Ensure Critical Temperature Control in a Variety of Media with the TS+ Sensor
Probe-style temperature measurement for industrial applications .
Oct 4th, 2021
Tx700 Fb
Turck Launches IP69K Rated HMI/PLC, Ideal for Food & Beverage Industry
TX700FB family provides visualization and control for high-pressure washdown.
Oct 4th, 2021
Untitled
The BoxMaker’s Kristi Duvall Receives Industry Award for Wide Format Printing
Kristi Duvall, Vice President of Sales for The BoxMaker, received the 2021 Women in Wide Format Award from Big Picture Magazine.
Oct 1st, 2021
01078 Ppc Fp Logo Tm Cc 1024x192 Compressed 1
GTCR Acquires PPC Flexible Packaging
GTCR, a private equity firm, acquired PPC Flexible Packaging, a manufacturer of flexible films, bags, pouches, and prototype packaging.
Oct 1st, 2021
Handled with care: Your cookies and crackers deserve the best!
Sponsored
Handled with care: Your cookies and crackers deserve the best!
They are a delight around the world – and a challenge for manufacturers everywhere. The guide provides an analysis of the market trends and the corresponding requirements focusing on handling and infeed technology.
Oct 1st, 2021
Index
Leibinger Coding and Marking Systems Acquires SIS Ink Solution
Leibinger, a manufacturer of continuous inkjet solutions, acquired SIS Ink Solution, a manufacturing of continuous inkjet ink and solvent products that are used around the world.
Sep 28th, 2021
Siemens Simotics S 1 Fs2 Stainless Steel Motor
Servomotors
Siemens introduces the SIMOTICS S-1FS2 line of servomotors designed for the clean condition requirements of the food, beverage, sterile packaging, pharmaceutical, and other process industries.
Sep 28th, 2021
Toray Aerial 2021 Final For Pr
Toray Plastics Begins Production of PP Film Line
Toray Plastics’ Torayfan® Division’s new, state-of-the-art, 8.7-meter, five-layer, in-line coating PP film line with automated slitting began producing commercial volumes of packaging and label films in May.
Sep 28th, 2021
Untitled
Robotic Handling System
Agr International’s Gawis AF robotic handling system, in conjunction with the Gawis 4D measurement system, provides a solution for meeting both the need for comprehensive testing/measurement of bottles as well as a means to address throughput demands.
Sep 28th, 2021
Covectra Banner New 1400x829
Covectra: Enhanced Smart Label and Mobile Authentication
StellaGuard enhancements are designed to allow consumers to more easily and accurately identify, authenticate, and track genuine products and combat counterfeiting using their Android or Apple mobile device.
Sep 24th, 2021
Press Photo Posital Encoders+wheels
Posital to Showcase Programmable Position Sensors/Encoders at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SL-6358! Posital will showcase its programmable position sensors/encoders designed to provide cost-efficient versatility for packaging applications.
Sep 24th, 2021
Michelman 10th Annual Community Day Set High Resolution Image
Michelman Celebrates 10th Annual Global Day of Service
Today marks Michelman's 10th Anniversary of its annual Commitment to Community Day. Its over 400 global associates volunteer for various charitable and non-profit organizations throughout the USA, Belgium, India, Luxembourg, Japan, Singapore, and China.
Sep 24th, 2021
Medical Vials Cold Chain 5f2ad373de2f6 png
ISTA Pharma Committee Technical Exchange: Oct. 5 and 12
The Oct 5 session will include an update on latest activities in temperature-controlled logistics (new glossary of terms, guidance document updates) and the Oct. 12 session will be an open industry discussion about trends, standard 20 and 7E.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Logo Ra Jones
R.A Jones to Showcase its Multi-packing Machine at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-4400! R.A Jones will showcase its Meridian XR MPS-300 multi-packer for canned foods.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Untitled
nVenia to Host Headquarters Grand Opening
nVenia, a Duravant company, will hold a Manufacturing Day and Grand Opening event on October 1 to celebrate its workforce and the grand opening of its new headquarters in Wood Dale, Ill.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Columbia
Collaborative Robot Palletizer
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-2838! Columbia/Okura LLC will launch its upgraded miniPAL® 2.0 collaborative robot palletizer featuring a UR10e cobot arm by Universal Robots.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Untitled
Vacuum Packaging Machine
Greif-Velox’s VeloVac FIBC uses a specially designed vacuum process to fill ultra-lightweight powders, such as carbon black and fumed silica, in a clean, safe manner into FIBCs.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Unknown
Silgan Manufacturing Sites Receive ISCC PLUS Certification
Silgan Dispensing announced that two of its plants in Connecticut, Thomaston and Watertown, attained ISCC PLUS Certification.
Sep 22nd, 2021
Pregis Logo 4c
Pregis, Henkel Join Forces to Develop Sustainable Protective Packaging Solutions
Together, they will help advance the development of sustainable protective packaging solutions that meet environmental goals and address future packaging requirements.
Sep 22nd, 2021
Sliding Locks
Sliding Locks
Imao-Fixtureworks’ quarter-turn sliding locks allow the user to slide the stop, component, or plate into position, then lock with a quarter-turn of the knob.
Sep 22nd, 2021
The IP65/67-rated C7015 ultra-compact Industrial PC (left) supports machine mounting even in confined spaces and further minimizes footprint with directly attached EPP series EtherCAT P I/O modules (as shown on the right).
Beckhoff C7015 Industrial PC Provides IP65/67 Rating in Compact Form Factor
The powerful edge device integrates space-saving, fanless machine control directly into harsh production environments.
Sep 21st, 2021
Multi Conveyor Loop Conveyors Overview
Multi-Conveyor to Display Conveyor Technologies at PACK EPXO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-2300! Multi-Conveyor will have several conveyor technologies on display with the claim of reviewing all of them in less than 30 seconds.
Sep 21st, 2021
Untitled
R&D/Leverage, with its Injection Molds, Blow Molds, and IP for Sale, to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SU-8455! R&D/Leverage USA will highlight its injection mold manufacturing capabilities.
Sep 21st, 2021
Untitled
Alcohol-resistant Ink for CIJ Printers
Diagraph’s Linx 3085 black alcohol-resistant ink is designed for use with its Linx 8900 Series continuous inkjet printers (CIJ).
Sep 20th, 2021
Img 7700
PakTech Receives Sustainability Product of the Year Award
The Business Intelligence Group named PakTech’s handles Sustainability Product of the Year in the 2021 Sustainability Awards program.
Sep 20th, 2021
Cluster-Pak® eMerge™ Combo
WestRock to Display Automation Solutions at PACK EXPO 2021
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-2023! Westrock will exhibit its latest innovations in sustainable, connected, and automated packaging solutions, including the debut of three new machines.
Sep 20th, 2021
Stock Developing A New Retort Process Debut 2022[2]
Stock America to Preview Retort Sterilization Process at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-3431! Stock American will preview a new concept in retort sterilization.
Sep 20th, 2021
Syntakt Square
Pearson Packaging Spins off Integration Business
Pearson Packaging Systems spun-off of its systems integration division, Pearson Systems Solutions Group, and the newly formed entity has been named Syntakt Packaging Integration to underscore the separation from Pearson’s machinery business.
Sep 20th, 2021
News New Ceo Usa
Brad Rogers Appointed CEO of Robatech USA Inc.
He will be responsible for strengthening Robatech’s sales and service team in the U.S. to provide the industry with high-quality gluing solutions and service performance.
Sep 20th, 2021
Berry Logo Cmyk Square
Berry Global to Expand its North American Foodservice Packaging Operations
Berry will expand its proprietary polypropylene thermoforming capabilities to manufacture clear drink cups and lids for quick-service restaurants, coffee shops, convenience stores, and other foodservice markets.
Sep 20th, 2021