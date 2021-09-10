Accurate Box Co. Enters the World of Digital Printing

The printer allows Accurate Box, a manufacturer of litho-laminated corrugated packaging, to offer more options to its customers when manufacturing boxes.

Manufactured by Digital Printing Inc., the machine can print on uncoated sheets using 4-color process and is capable of printing an area of 44 in. wide at 150 fpm. Accurate Box can easily print two or three boxes, for conceptual purposes, to show customers what the machine can do. The team is excited about what opportunities the digital printer will bring them. Before purchasing the digital printer, it had to rely on outside partners to print double-sided boxes which rose prices and minimums.

Accurate Box is always looking to further its capabilities and invest in new state-of-the-art equipment. In fact, it just invested in another Koenig & Bauer 7-color printing press, expanding its printing capacity and throughput.

