AlliedFlex Technologies and Aranow Form North American Sales, Marketing Alliance

Aranow is established in the North American market through its installed base of stick pack systems operating at food, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers.

Aranow offers automated multi-lane pouch packaging machinery solutions for packaging single serve powder, granular products, and liquid applications in the popular stick pack or sachet formats in a variety of sizes and machine configurations including pilot plant machines through high output multi-lane systems. Complete systems are available including multipack cartoning, bulk case packing, and standup pouch multi-pack solutions

Dennis Calamusa, President, CEO, AlliedFlex Technologies, Inc. and his entire staff welcome the Aranow Packaging Machinery team.

