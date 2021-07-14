Ryan Huether Promoted to Chief Operating Officer for Independent Can

Independent Can is fortunate to have talented and skilled employees to manage change while focusing on its core values and growth. Every organization needs a strong succession plan.

Over the past 19 years, Huether has acquired experience in warehouse management, outside sales, international procurement, lithography plant leadership and most recently, as Chief Sales Officer for the company.

“After the acquisition of Steel tin (Ball Corporation’s specialty can division), Ryan was promoted to Chief Sales Officer (CSO), where he has spent his time leading and developing the best sales team that ICC has ever had,” said Rick Huether, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Independent Can.

Huether has the vision, experience and core values to fulfill the company mission of being the premier manufacturer and supplier of innovative, high quality metal packaging solutions and market leader in lithography. Huether stated in a recent meeting; “Customer satisfaction is the minimum standard. What we really strive for is to create loyal customers by delivering best in class communicate, delivery, and quality.”

