JLS to Demonstrate Robotic Carton Closing at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

The Peregrine strips away the complexities of traditional cartoning systems and achieves carton closing inline, all in a small footprint.

Through a combination of proprietary technologies, the Peregrine enables full carton control from forming all the way through closing, without turns or conveyors, at high speeds. The JLS TRAK™, a high-speed carton management system, combined with the Peregrine’s positive carton transport (PCT™) system, keeps the Peregrine small and compact, and eliminates the need for additional conveyors.

Once cartons are loaded, the JLS TRAK moves down the line where a vision-guided robot simultaneously closes the carton, picks it up and places it on a discharge conveyor where it is sent downstream. Unlike other cartoning systems, the Peregrine streamlines the process and eliminates the need for carton plows, tucker wheels and several additional conveyors.

