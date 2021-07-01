AR Packaging and PulPac Expand Partnership to Develop Sustainable Fiber Products

PulPac’s “Dry Molded Fiber” is a patented manufacturing technology for the circular economy – using renewable pulp and cellulose resources to produce low cost, high performance, fiber-based packaging, and single-use products. Dry Molded Fiber gives up to 80-90% lower CO2 footprint at the same or lower cost as plastic and is up to ten times as efficient as conventional fiber molding invented over 100 years ago. It also eliminates the need for valuable water resources in the defibration process.

AR Packaging will, with its vast packaging competence and market access, fast-track Dry Molded Fiber opportunities with leading brands and products looking for sustainable cost effective solutions in the packaging and food service industries.

“We are proud to call ourselves an early adopter in Dry Molded Fiber and member of the PulPac Technology Pool given its unique blend of sustainability, global scalability and cost efficiency. Consumers and the industry alike are seeking a shift to fiber wherever possible. Therefore, we are investing substantially in efforts where our deep experience in Dry Molded Fiber and access to this breakthrough technology can offer brands a much faster path to market”, says Ralf Mack, Group Innovation Director at AR Packaging.

“We see that AR Packaging’s leadership in innovation will empower the Dry Molded Fiber community and the entire market, building on the success of the technology pool and global introduction of a truly breakthrough technology that can significantly support sustainability and commercial goals across packaging and QSR-products,“ says Linus Larsson, founder and CEO PulPac.

The first demonstration line is located in PulPac’s Tech Center in Gothenburg, Sweden.





