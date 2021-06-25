Burgopak Celebrates Pride Month with Inclusive Gift Card Packaging Design

Working as a packaging provider in the Loyalty and Gift card sector, Burgopak sees some breath-taking design and inspired marketing campaigns. There is however still a trend to genderize gift card design. For this campaign it did away with stereotypes and gendered color palettes and explored the wider potential for inclusive design.

Designed with four CMYK punchy colors for the carrier, and seven vibrant pronoun gift cards, the packs reflect the excitingly diverse and beautiful nature of the LGBTQ+ population - that no person need be limited by out-dated expectations. With messaging and pronouns displayed in holographic foil, the packs are a true celebration.

Produced on Holmen Iggesund 350gsm Creato board, the card and carrier are all made with FSC certified materials. Widely recyclable, Burgopak wanted to also demonstrate the possibilities for environmentally conscious gift cards and packaging design.

According to Alethea Price, Marketing Manager, Burgopak, “We are known for our 'One We Made Earlier' (OWME) campaigns, for their creativity and innovation, but this year we wanted to draw attention to a cause close to our hearts showing support for our LGBTQ+ colleagues and the wider community”.

Stripping back the product to its basic components, Burgopak first injected color into the collection making the rainbow accessible to all. Complimenting this with an array of occasions supports the concept that gifts can be for any occasion, for anyone. Brought to life in on its classic coupe packaging and in our famous stop-motion style.

To each pack will be a randomly combined card and carrier creating a rainbow of colors. Each celebrating a special occasion for a randomized pronoun, breaking the stereotype that any one person might expect a specific color or needed occasion to celebrate, while in each card slot with be the holographic foil "For everyone".

